Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 27-28 May weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 27-28 May. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

GT Open - Spa Francorchamps

It's race time at Spa. There will be a special race weekend format at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit and exceptionally only one endurance race. The live broadcast of the race is on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (27 May) - 11:45 CET - 10:45 BST - 05:45 EST

Race: (28 May) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST

GT Cup Open Europe - Spa Francorchamps

After a successful season kick-off at the Algarve, the GT Cup Europe is heading to iconic Spa-Francorchamps for the second 2023 round and the most special race of the season. The GT Cup Open Europe field will merge with the one of the International GT Open for the common Endurance race that serves as the second round for both series. The combined grid is expected to reach 53 cars, with the GT Cup Europe contributing 18 of them, up from 17 at the season opener.

Qualifying : (27 May) - 11:25 CET - 10:25 BST - 05:25 EST

Race: (28 May) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST

British GT - Donington Park

British GT Championship gets back down to business at Donington Park this weekend with its first two-hour race of the season. And after Oulton and Silverstone both served up barnstormers, Round 4 has a lot to live up to.

Qualifying : (27 May) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST

Race: (28 May) - 13:50 CET - 12:50 BST - 07:50 EST

Formula Drift - Orlando

This week's stop of the Formula Drift Championship, where the first two events of the season were full of excitement and action, will be Orlando. Drift lovers rejoice as coverage continues all weekend on Motorsport.tv.

Italian Formula 4 - Spa Francorchamps

It's go time for the third round of the Italian F4 Championship, with 30 drivers competing in the 3 races over the weekend. The full season is available for free and live on Motorsport.tv.

Race 1 : (27 May) - 14:20 CET - 13:20 BST - 08:20 EST

Race 2 : (28 May) - 10:25 CET - 09:25 BST - 04:25 EST

Race 3: (28 April) - 17:10 CET - 16:10 BST - 11:10 EST

GT2 European Series - Red Bull Ring

The Fanatec GT2 European Series heads to the breath-taking Styria mountains this weekend, 26-28 May, for the second outing of the 2023 season at the Red Bull Ring.

Race 1 : (27 May) - 09:15 CET - 08:15 BST - 03:15 EST

Race 2: (28 May) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST

EuroFormula Open - Spa Francorchamps

For the second round of the 2023 season, the Euroformula Open makes the trip to Spa-Francorchamps, one of the most exciting tracks in the world for drivers and fans. After the great show offered in the season opener at another fantastic track, Portimão, all the premises are there for more great action and duels.

Race 1 : (27 May) - 16:15 CET - 15:15 BST - 10:15 EST

Race 2 : (30 April) - 10:10 CET - 09:10 BST - 04:10 EST

Race 3: (30 April) - 15:20 CET - 14:20 BST - 09:20 EST