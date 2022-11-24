Tickets Subscribe
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-27 November weekend?

No F1? No problem! The Gulf Historic Dubai Grand Prix Revival, where legendary cars that have battled on the tracks for many years and are now "historic", will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv this weekend.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-27 November weekend?
Listen to this article

Legendary cars like the Hesketh 308B, Rondeau M382, Toyota 82c, EnsigN 173, Arrows A3, Brabham BT60B and Surtees TS9B on the one side, and big names like Stefan Johansson, Andy Soucek, Matthieu Vassiviere, Andre Lotterer, Thierry Boutsen, Nicholas Prost, Michael Christensen, Oliver James Webb and Sophia Floersch on the other! They will all be part of Gulf Historic Dubai Grand Prix Revival.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 25-27 November. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Gulf Historic Dubai Grand Prix Revival

Cars that once dominated the world of motorsport will come to life this weekend at the Gulf Historic Dubai Grand Prix Revival. Legendary sports cars from the 80s, GTs and prototypes from the 2000s, and Formula 1 cars from the 1970s and 1990s will be back on the track in the hands of many of the top drivers. All sessions of this exciting Grand Prix, which will continue from Friday until Sunday evening, will be broadcast live and free of charge on Motorsport.tv.

  • Friday: (25 November) - 06:00 CET - 05:00 BST - 00:00 EST
  • Saturday: (26 November) - 08:00 CET - 07:00 BST - 02:00 EST
  • Sunday: (27 November) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST

 

