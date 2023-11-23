Subscribe
General
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 November weekend?

The FIM SuperEnduro World Championship fires up in France this weekend, and as tradition dictates, you can experience all the adrenaline-pumping action exclusively on Motorsport.tv. Simultaneously, the Stock Car Pro Series heads to Cascavel, and the WSK Final Cup takes center stage at Franciacorta. Catch the live broadcasts of these thrilling events on Motorsport.tv.

Stock Car em Cascavel
 

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 25-26 November. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

FIM SuperEnduro - France

The Kings of SuperEnduro return on November 22, 2023! Reigning champion Billy Bolt faces tough competition, including Jonny Walker and the legendary Taddy Blazusiak. German powerhouse Manuel Lettenbichler makes a comeback. Watch the action live on Motorsport.tv for the entire season, starting at the Arena Stade Couvert in Lievin on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – a thrilling return to France after six years!

  • Race: (25 November) - 20:00 CET - 19:00 BST - 14:00 EST

Stock Car Pro Series - Cascavel II

As the Stock Car Pro Series season draws to a close, the excitement is reaching its peak with only a few races left. This weekend, the series makes a thrilling return to Cascavel, promising another action-packed showdown. With just two races remaining, Gabriel Casagrande holds the championship lead, but the competition is fierce with a closely trailing pack. Join the adrenaline-fueled spectacle live and for free on Motorsport.tv as the drivers vie for supremacy in the championship.

  • Qualifying: (25 November) - 17:25 CET - 16:25 BST - 11:25 EST
  • Race 1-2: (26 November) - 17:30 CET - 16:30 BST - 11:30 EST

WSK Final Cup - Franciacorta

Get ready for the thrilling grand finale at Franciacorta, hosting the second and concluding round of the WSK Final Cup from November 22-26. With over 350 drivers across various categories like KZ2, OK, OKJ, MINI Gr.3, MINI Gr.3 U10, OK-N, and OK-NJ, the competition is fierce, and all championship titles are still up for grabs. Join us on Motorsport.tv for live and free coverage as top drivers battle it out on the Franciacorta Karting Track.

  • Race: (26 November) - 09:40 CET - 08:40 BST - 03:40 EST
