Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 25-26 March. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

FIM X-Trial - Pamplona

After the thrilling battle in Wiener Neustadt, all eyes are now on Pamplona! Jaime Busto managed to close the gap on Toni Bou in the last event. Available to Motorsport.tv subscribers, catch every moment live.

Race: (25 March) - 18:45 CET - 17:45 BST - 12:45 EST

24H Series - 12H Mugello

A very crowded grid heads to the 12H Mugello race for round two of the 24H Series. Ferrari 488 GT3s, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIs, Porsche 911 GT3 4s and many more will be vying for victory, with a slew of top GT drivers participating. Catch qualifying and the race live and free on Motorsport.tv

Ferrari Challenge Europe - Valencia

The 2023 season of Ferrari Challenge Europe, organised by Ferrari, will kick off with races in Valencia this weekend. The closest single-make racing in Europe is live and free on Motorsport.tv

FIA Karting Europe - Valencia

The FIA Karting Championship is here! Including 182 participants, 92 of which will be junior and 90 OK, the action will be live and free on Motorsport.tv on Saturday and Sunday all day! The young stars of tomorrow will be looking to make their mark to impress.

Saturday : (25 March) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST

Sunday: (26 March) - 09:05 CET - 08:05 BST - 03:05 EST