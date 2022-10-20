Tickets Subscribe
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 October weekend?

While the excitement in the motorsport world continues at full throttle, Motorsport.tv continues to broadcast the most exciting series. This weekend, all attention will be focussed on season finales in the ADAC GT Masters at Hockenheim, Formula Regional Europe and Italian Formula 4 Championship - all of which will be available on Motorsport.tv live and for free. Not to mention the most exciting racing from Brazil: Stock Car Pro Series, featuring Rubens Barrichello, Felipe Massa, Nelson Piquet Jr, Ricardo Zonta and many more top drivers!

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Listen to this article

All eyes will be on Germany this weekend as the most important GT series - the ADAC GT Masters, Nurburgring Endurance Series, TCR Germany and GT4 Germany - take the main stage. With almost all of these series running their final race of the season, the excitement will continue on both Saturday and Sunday.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 22-23 October. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Stock Car Pro Series - Goiania

The Stock Car Pro Series will continue this weekend with a double race in Goiania. In the series, where 10 different names have won races so far this year and the majority of the grid has reached the podium, a very important turn for the championship is being entered, all of which will be broadcast free and live on Motorsport.tv.

 

Nurburgring Endurance Series

The Nurburgring Endurance Series, which takes place on the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife, will once again be the scene of relentless challenges, and will feature the all-new Porsche 911 GT3 R entered by Falken Motorsports.

  • Race: (22 October) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

 

ADAC GT Masters - Hockenheimring

After the dramatic race at the Sachsenring, the championship battle has largely taken shape, but in motorsport you never know what will happen until you see the chequered flag! Let's see who will take the championship crown in the season finale.

  • Qualifying 1: (22 October) - 08:55 CET - 07:55 BST - 02:55 EST
  • Race 1: (22 October) - 12:50 CET - 11:50 BST - 06:50 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (23 October) - 08:55 CET - 07:55 BST - 02:55 EST
  • Race 2: (23 October) - 12:50 CET - 11:50 BST - 06:50 EST

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

 

Italian Formula 4 Championship - Mugello

After a rain-soaked race at Monza, the season finale takes place at Mugello and Kimi Antonelli arrives with a significant advantage. The Italian will certainly be looking for a happy ending on home soil, but there is no doubt that his young rivals will continue to give their all until the last lap.

  • Race 1:  (22 October) - 10:00 CET - 09:05 BST - 04:05 EST
  • Race 2:  (23 October) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST
  • Race 3:  (23 October) - 16:55 CET - 15:55 BST - 10:55 EST

 

ADAC TCR Germany - Hockenheimring

In the last race at the Sachsenring, the fight for victory and the podium lasted until the last lap. The drivers will do their best to finish the season finale at Hockenheim with a good result. We'll just have to watch them!

  • Race 1: (22 October) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST
  • Race 2: (23 October) - 15:35 CET - 14:35 BST - 09:35 EST

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

 

Formula Regional European Championship - Mugello

Another single-seater series this weekend will be Formula Regional Europe, where Ferrari's young talent Dino Beganovic will aim to finish the last two races of the season with a good result and become champion.

  • Race 1:  (22 October) - 14:05 CET - 13:05 BST - 08:05 EST
  • Race 2:  (23 October) - 14:40 CET - 13:40 BST - 08:40 EST

ADAC GT4 Germany - Hockenheimring

ADAC GT4 Germany will be another of the series taking place this weekend. While recent races have been dominated by Mike David Ortmann and Hugo Sasse, Hockenheim will be a completely different circuit. So we're looking forward to two exciting races.

  • Race 1: (22 October) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST
  • Race 2: (23 October) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

 

