Subscribe
Previous / How one team boss is shaping motorcycling’s female future
General News

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 July weekend?

It's another adrenaline-fueled weekend as the world of motorsport comes alive with an incredible array of races across continents. From the scorching tracks of Paul Ricard hosting GT Open and EuroFormula Open, to the picturesque setting of Portimao becoming only the seventh non-UK circuit to host the British GT. Meanwhile, the Italian Formula 4 Championship promises fierce competition at Paul Ricard, while Ferrari Challenge North America revs up the excitement in Sonoma. Don't miss a single moment of this action-packed weekend, as Motorsport.tv brings you live coverage of all these thrilling races, free.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Adam Hatfield, Moh Ritson, Paddock Motorsport

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 22-23 July. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

British GT - Portimao

Excitement is in the air as the British GT series heads to Portimao for the first time ever this weekend. The Portuguese circuit will witness an electrifying clash of GT cars, as talented drivers from various teams go head-to-head in pursuit of glory.With unfamiliar territory comes new challenges, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to the races. It's a momentous occasion for British GT fans and motorsport enthusiasts alike.

  • Qualifying: (22 July) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST
  • Race: (23 July) - 13:30 CET - 12:30 BST - 07:30 EST

 

GT Open - Paul Ricard

GT Open descends upon the Paul Ricard circuit in the south of France. The ultra-competitive GT series heads into round four with a wide-open championship fight to mark the half-way point of the season. Qualifying and the races are live and free at Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying 1: (22 July ) - 08:58 CET - 07:58 BST - 02:58 EST
  • Race 1: (22 July) - 13:00 CET - 12:00 BST - 07:00 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (23 July) - 08:30 CET - 07:30 BST - 02:30 EST
  • Race 2: (23 July) - 13:35 CET - 12:35 BST - 07:35 EST

 

GT2 European Series  - Portimao

The picturesque setting of Portimao, with its undulating landscape and challenging corners, provides the perfect stage for these high-performance GT2 cars to showcase their prowess. Fortunately, you won't miss any of the action, as Motorsport.tv brings you live coverage of the GT2 European Series at Portimao

  • Race 1: (22 July) - 17:30 CET - 16:30 BST - 11:30 EST
  • Race 2: (23 July) - 11:40 CET - 10:40 BST - 05:40 EST

 

Italian Formula 4 - Le Castellet

Get ready for an action-packed weekend as the Italian Formula 4 Championship takes on the renowned Le Castellet circuit. With their sights set on glory, these budding racers will navigate the challenging turns and straights of Le Castellet, showcasing their skills and determination on the track.

  • Race 1: (22 July) - 16:45 CET - 15:45 BST - 10:45 EST
  • Race 2: (23 July) - 10:05 CET - 09:05 BST - 04:05 EST
  • Race 3: (23 July) - 17:25 CET - 16:25 BST - 11:25 EST

 

EuroFormula Open - Paul Ricard

With its rich racing history and thrilling layout, Paul Ricard promises to be the ultimate proving ground for the talented young drivers competing in this series. Don't miss a second of the heart-pounding action, as Motorsport.tv brings you live coverage of the EuroFormula Open at Paul Ricard.

  • Race 1: (22 July) - 14:35 CET - 13:35 BST - 08:35 EST
  • Race 2: (23 July) - 10:55 CET - 09:55 BST - 04:55 EST
  • Race 3: (23 July) - 18:10 CET - 17:10 BST - 12:10 EST

 

Ferrari Challenge North America -  Sonoma

Gear up for a thrilling weekend as the Ferrari Challenge North America arrives at the prestigious Sonoma Raceway. The track will come alive with the powerful engines and exquisite craftsmanship of Ferrari cars. Drivers from all around North America will showcase their skills and determination in a pursuit of victory, creating a spectacle of speed and precision on the iconic circuit.

 

shares
comments

How one team boss is shaping motorcycling’s female future
Kemal Şengül More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 July weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 July weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 July weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 July weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 July weekend?

Latest news

What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods

What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods

F1 live: Hungarian GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Hungarian GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 live: Hungarian GP practice as it happens F1 live: Hungarian GP practice as it happens

Lappi avoids penalty after WRC Rally Estonia startline confusion

Lappi avoids penalty after WRC Rally Estonia startline confusion

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

Lappi avoids penalty after WRC Rally Estonia startline confusion Lappi avoids penalty after WRC Rally Estonia startline confusion

Why drivers aren’t convinced by F1’s qualifying tyre experiment

Why drivers aren’t convinced by F1’s qualifying tyre experiment

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Why drivers aren’t convinced by F1’s qualifying tyre experiment Why drivers aren’t convinced by F1’s qualifying tyre experiment

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe