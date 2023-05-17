Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 May weekend?
This weekend, no fewer than 10 exciting series will be shown live on Motorsport.tv! In addition to Japan's most important single-seater series Super Formula and Brazil's leading series Stock Car Pro, fans in select markets will be able to watch the Nurburgring 24 Hours race live and without interruption. The new season of the European Truck Racing Championship kicks off this weekend in Misano, while GT World Challenge America, GT America, GT4 America and TC America will be at COTA. Last, but not least, all the action from FIA Karting Europe and Ferrari Challenge North America championships will be shown live and for free on Motorsport.tv.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 21-22 May. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
Super Formula - Autopolis
With three different drivers claiming victory in the first three races, the next race in Super Formula will take place at Autopolis and all eyes will be on the battle for the win at the front. So far this year, six different drivers have taken the podium, while 17 different drivers have scored points. Motorsport.tv members will be able to watch this highly competitive Japanese premier series.
- Qualifying: (20 May) - 07:25 CET - 06:25 BST - 01:25 EST
- Race: (21 May) - 07:45 CET - 06:45 BST - 01:45 EST
*Not available in: Japan
Stock Car Pro Series - Tarumã
After the first four races in Goiânia and São Paulo, the championship is very close! Taruma will be the next stop in the Stock Car Pro Series, where some names have surprised so far, and the races will be on Motorsport.tv as always. This race will be broadcast worldwide for FREE in both Portuguese and English.
- Qualifying: (20 May) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST
- Race 1-2: (21 May) - 17:30 CET - 16:30 BST - 11:30 EST
24 Hours of Nürburgring
After the first four races in Goiânia and São Paulo, the championship is very close! Taruma will be the next stop in the Stock It's the most exciting time of the season for the legendary Nurburgring! 24 Hours at this iconic circuit will feature some of the biggest names in the world, all looking to take home the trophy at the end of a grueling race. You can watch this 24-hour marathon in challenging conditions for free on Motorsport.tv in select territories.
- Qualifying 1: (18 May) - 13:10 CET - 12:10 BST - 07:10 EST
- Qualifying 2: (18 May) - 19:55 CET - 18:55 BST - 13:55 EST
- Qualifying 3: (19 May) - 13:25 CET - 12:25 BST - 07:25 EST
- Top Qualifying: (19 May) - 17:25 CET - 16:25 BST - 11:25 EST
- Race: (20 May) - 15:30 CET - 14:30 BST - 09:30 EST
FIA European Truck Racing - Misano
It's time for the trucks to race! FIA European Truck Racing opens the new season this weekend in Misano. A total of 13 drivers will compete in this series, which includes Iveco, Man and Scania. The live broadcast address of the races is clear: Motorsport.tv!
- Qualifying 1: (20 May) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST
- Race 1: (20 May) - 12:00 CET - 11:00 BST - 06:00 EST
- Race 2: (20 May) - 14:02 CET - 13:02 BST - 07:02 EST
- Qualifying 2: (21 May) - 10:30 CET - 09:30 BST - 04:30 EST
- Race 3: (21 May) - 12:01 CET - 11:01 BST - 06:01 EST
- Race 4: (21 May) - 15:01CET - 14:01 BST - 09:01 EST
GT World Challenge America - Austin
Aston Martins, Mercedes, Porsches and much more in this series! The first two weekends were very competitive, with different names on the podium in each race. Next stop will be COTA and we are sure that the level of competition will be very high again.
- Qualifying: (20 May) - 15:55 CET - 14:55 BST - 09:55 EST
- Race 1: (20 May) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
- Race 2: (21) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST
GT America - Austin
COTA will be our next stop at GT America, which features many GT3 and GT4 cars. As always, the weekend will be organised over two races and there will be exciting battles on the crowded grid.
- Race 1: (20 May) - 19:55 CET - 18:55 BST - 13:55 EST
- Race 2: (21 May) - 15:35 CET - 14:35 BST - 09:35 EST
GT4 America - Austin
COTA will be the address of GT4 America this weekend. You can watch this series, which includes different GT4 cars such as Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, Aston Marting Vantage GT4 and Toyota GR Supra GT4, live on Motorsport.tv.
- Race 1: (20 May) - 23:55 CET - 22:55 BST - 17:55 EST
- Race 2: (21 May) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST
TC America - Austin
Perhaps one of the most anticipated series is TC America! Because there are different cars than we normally see. For example, BMW M2 CS Racing, Honda Civic Type-R and Mini JCW Pro TC are some of them. If you are interested in this kind of cars, then we recommend you not to miss this race.
- Race 1: (20 May) - 18:10 CET - 17:10 BST - 12:10 EST
- Race 2: (21 May) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST
Ferrari Challenge North America - Road Atlanta
The Ferrari Challenge North America, organised by Ferrari and featuring many experienced drivers, will be at Road Atlanta this weekend and the races will be on Motorsport.tv as they have been all year.
- Qualifying 1: (20 May) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST
- Trofeo Pirelli - Race 1: (20 May) - 20:00 CET - 19:00 BST - 14:00 EST
- Coppa Shell - Race 1: (20 May) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST
- Qualifying 2: (21 May) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST
- Trofeo Pirelli - Race 2: (21 May) - 20:00 CET - 19:00 BST - 14:00 EST
- Coppa Shell - Race 2: (21 May) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST
FIA Karting Europe - Trinec
Finally, the European Karting Championship, organised by the FIA, will be on Motorsport.tv screens for two days. Let us remind you that there are two separate live broadcasts that will last all day on Saturday and Sunday.
- Saturday: (20 May) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST
- Sunday: (21 May) - 09:40 CET - 08:40 BST - 03:40 EST
Latest news
Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit
Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit
Chastain: Darlington wreck "brought a lot of heat down on me"
Chastain: Darlington wreck "brought a lot of heat down on me" Chastain: Darlington wreck "brought a lot of heat down on me"
Finke still hanging in the balance
Finke still hanging in the balance Finke still hanging in the balance
Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice
Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.