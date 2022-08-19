Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 20-21 August weekend?

Listen to this article

Despite there being no Formula 1, racing fans have reason to look forward to the livestream lineup on Motorsport.tv this weekend. The 2022 Super Formula season continues with a doubleheader shown live to premium subscribers while the ADAC GT Masters, Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland and TCR Germany races will be held at the Lausitzring circuit, all shown live and free on Motorsport.tv. In addition, GT World Challenge America, GT America, TC America and GT4 America returns this weekend from legendary Road America, in Wisconsin, USA. Geo-restrictions may apply in your region.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 20-21 August.

Super Formula - Motegi

Japan's premier formula series heads to tricky Motegi for a doubleheader weekend. Motorsport.tv is the only place on earth viewers can catch two of Japan's biggest series LIVE. With Super Formula this weekend and SUPER GT live and exclusive the following weekend, 27-28 August.

Race 1 : (20 August) - 07:30 CET - 06:30 BST - 01:30 EST

: (20 August) - 07:30 CET - 06:30 BST - 01:30 EST Race 2: (21 August) - 07:30 CET - 06:30 BST - 01:30 EST

*Not available in: Japan

ADAC GT Masters - Lausitzring

ADAC GT Masters returns for round five as Germany's top GT series heads east to Lausitzring with just three rounds left and 15 points separating the top three in the championship.

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

ADAC Formula 4 - Lausitzring

This incredibly close series is where the stars of the future come to shine. Young ace Kimi Antonelli leads the championship, but if the first half of the season is any indication, the fight is far from over to see who will be crowned ADAC Formula 4 champion.

Race 1 : (20 August) - 11:25 CET - 10:25 BST - 05:25 EST

: (20 August) - 11:25 CET - 10:25 BST - 05:25 EST Race 2 : (21 August) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST

: (21 August) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST Race 3: (21 August) - 15:25 CET - 14:25 BST - 09:25 EST

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland - Lausitzring

Hot off the heels of the season's best races so far, the single-make series Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland heads to Lausitzring this weekend.

Race 1 : (20 August) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST

: (20 August) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST Race 2: (21 August) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST

TCR Germany - Lausitzring

Also part of the ADAC's massive Lausitzring weekend of racing, TCR Germany provides tin-top racing, giving fans plenty of action across the two races during the weekend.

Race 1 : (20 August) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST

: (20 August) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST Race 2: (21 August) - 11:25 CET - 10:25 BST - 07:25 EST

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

GT World Challenge America - Road America

The highly anticipated GT World Challenge America returns with the always popular Road America round.

Qualifying: (20 August) - 15:50 CET - 14:50 BST - 09:50 EST

(20 August) - 15:50 CET - 14:50 BST - 09:50 EST Race 1 : (20 August) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST

: (20 August) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST Race 2: (21 August) - 20:00 CET - 19:00 BST - 14:00 EST

*Not available in: USA

GT America - Road America

Things are heating up in GT America! Following the Nashville race, the championship battle became increasingly close and the long straights at the Wisconsin track will encourage passing.

Race 1 : (20 August) - 19:10 CET - 18:10 BST - 13:10 EST

: (20 August) - 19:10 CET - 18:10 BST - 13:10 EST Race 2: (21 August) - 15:55 CET - 14:55BST - 09:55 EST

*Not available in: USA

GT4 America - Road America

The 2022 GT4 America season, in which Mercedes, Toyota, Aston Martin, McLaren, Porsche, BMW and many other brands compete, will continue this weekend at Road America.

Race 1 : (20 August) - 23:00 CET - 22:00 BST - 17:00 EST

: (20 August) - 23:00 CET - 22:00 BST - 17:00 EST Race 2: (21 August) - 18:05 CET - 17:05 BST - 12:05 EST

*Not available in: USA

TC America - Road America

Part of a big weekend of racing from one of America's most famously challenging tracks, TC America provides some of the closest racing around.

Race 1 : (20 August) - 20:05 CET - 19:05 BST - 15:05 EST

: (20 August) - 20:05 CET - 19:05 BST - 15:05 EST Race 2: (21 August) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST

*Not available in: USA

GT World Challenge Asia - Sugo

We also have good news for motorsport fans living in Asia: GT World Challenge Asia is coming back! This event, which is among the fans' favorite series, will be at Sugo this weekend.

Qualifying: (20 August) - 03:25 CET - 02:25 BST - 21:25 EST

(20 August) - 03:25 CET - 02:25 BST - 21:25 EST Race 1 : (20 August) - 08:55 CET - 07:55 BST - 02:55 EST

: (20 August) - 08:55 CET - 07:55 BST - 02:55 EST Race 2: (21 August) - 04:15 CET - 03:15 BST - 22:15 EST