Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 2-4 December weekend?

Listen to this article

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 2-4 December. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

12H Kuwait

The first race of the 24H Series in Barcelona was one to remember. We head to Kuwait and the relatively unfamiliar Kuwait Motor Town for 12 hours of sportscar racing FREE on Motorsport.tv.

Race: (2 December) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST

Porsche Cup Brasil - Interlagos

One of the most exciting Porsche single-make series, Porsche Cup Brasil will take place at the Interlagos Circuit and will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv. It's pack racing at its very best with the winner rarely decided until the last lap, or even corner!

Qualifying : (2 December) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

: (2 December) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST Race: (3 December) - 18:40 CET - 17:40 BST - 12:40 EST

Le Mans Virtual - 500 Miles of Sebring

Every moment of the last race in Belgium was eventful and thousands of people from many countries followed the race. This time we head to Sebring to enjoy a virtual race on the legendary Florida circuit. In addition, F1 champion Max Verstappen will compete!

Qualifying : (2 December) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST

: (2 December) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST Race: (3 December) - 13:30 CET - 12:30 BST - 07:30 EST