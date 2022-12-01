Tickets Subscribe
Ferrari reveals future ideas with 1030bhp Vision Gran Turismo car
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 2-4 December weekend?

After a break of a few weeks, the Porsche Cup Brasil returns with a race at Interlagos! The Virtual Le Mans Series, organised by Motorsport Network, will take place at Sebring, while the next stop for the 24H Series will be the 12 Hours of Kuwait. And there is only one address to broadcast all of them: Motorsport.tv.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 2-4 December weekend?
Listen to this article

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 2-4 December. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

12H Kuwait

The first race of the 24H Series in Barcelona was one to remember. We head to Kuwait and the relatively unfamiliar Kuwait Motor Town for 12 hours of sportscar racing FREE on Motorsport.tv.

  • Race: (2 December) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST

 

Porsche Cup Brasil - Interlagos

One of the most exciting Porsche single-make series, Porsche Cup Brasil will take place at the Interlagos Circuit and will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv. It's pack racing at its very best with the winner rarely decided until the last lap, or even corner!

  • Qualifying: (2 December) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST
  • Race: (3 December) - 18:40 CET - 17:40 BST - 12:40 EST

 

Le Mans Virtual - 500 Miles of Sebring

Every moment of the last race in Belgium was eventful and thousands of people from many countries followed the race. This time we head to Sebring to enjoy a virtual race on the legendary Florida circuit. In addition, F1 champion Max Verstappen will compete!

  • Qualifying: (2 December) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST
  • Race: (3 December) - 13:30 CET - 12:30 BST - 07:30 EST

 

Ferrari reveals future ideas with 1030bhp Vision Gran Turismo car
Previous article

Ferrari reveals future ideas with 1030bhp Vision Gran Turismo car
Kemal Şengül
Kemal Şengül
