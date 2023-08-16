Subscribe
Previous / Gran Turismo film review: Showcasing a new form of motorsport star
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 19-20 August weekend?

Get ready for an action-packed motorsport weekend that will keep enthusiasts on the edge of their seats! In Japan, the Super Formula series roars to life at Motegi, with qualifying and the race exclusively available live on Motorsport.tv. Meanwhile, the Road America circuit in the United States will become a battleground for GT racing enthusiasts, with the GT World Challenge America, GT America, GT4 America, and TC America races all set to deliver a dose of adrenaline-pumping action. Not to mention GT World Challenge Asia live from Okayama, Baltic touring cars live from Parnu, and the ultra-competitive Porsche Carrera Cup Germany single-marque series live from the Lausitzring. This weekend's events have something for everyone, all live on Motorsport.tv.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 19-20 August. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Super Formula - Motegi

Super Formula's first six races saw wins shared among Ritomo Miyata, Liam Lawson, and Tomoki Nojiri. Miyata leads by just one point over Lawson, keeping the championship open to multiple contenders. As anticipation builds for this weekend's Motegi race, Motorsport.tv will exclusively broadcast the event live. Witness strategic moves, thrilling overtakes, and unexpected turns on the track. Remember, this exclusive coverage is for Motorsport.tv subscribers.

  • Qualifying: (19 August) - 07:40 CET - 06:40 BST - 01:40 EST
  • Race: (20 August) - 07:45 CET - 06:45 BST - 01:45 EST

*Not available in: Japan

 

GT World Challenge America - Road America

Prepare yourself for an upcoming weekend filled with excitement as GT World Challenge America heads to the legendary Road America circuit. This series has consistently delivered thrilling moments, and this event is no exception. With renowned marques like Aston Martin, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, and Porsche on the roster, the competition promises to be intense and captivating. Taking place at the iconic Road America circuit in Wisconsin, the event will showcase high-speed duels and impressive displays of skill as drivers from these esteemed brands compete for supremacy.

  • Qualifying: (19 August) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST
  • Race 1: (19 August) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
  • Race 2: (20 August) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST

*Not available in: USA

 

GT America - Road America

Get set for a weekend of motorsport excitement as GT America returns to Road America from August 18th to 20th. Joining forces with other top-tier racing series, this event promises high-speed action and fierce competition against the backdrop of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The 4.048-mile, 14-turn track will witness intense battles in both the SRO3 and GT4 classes. For those who can't be there in person, Motorsport.tv has you covered.

  • Race 1: (19 August) - 19:50 CET - 18:50 BST - 13:50 EST
  • Race 2: (20 August) - 15:40 CET - 14:40 BST - 09:40 EST

 

GT4 America - Road America

It's a huge weekend at Road America as the Pirelli GT4 America championship gears up for its next round. With 36 cars across Silver, Pro-Am, and Am Classes, the competition intensifies as teams aim for valuable championship points. In the Silver Class, BMW contenders engage in close battles, while BimmerWorld dominates the Pro-Am Class. The Am Class showcases impressive performances from manufacturers like BMW, Porsche, and Aston Martin. The GT4 America action starts with Race 1 on August 19th. Unable to attend? No problem – catch every moment through free livestreams on Motorsport.tv.

  • Race 1: (19 August) - 23:58 CET - 22:58 BST - 17:58 EST
  • Race 2: (20 August) - 18:50 CET - 17:50 BST - 12:50 EST

 

TC America - Road America

An exciting TC America weekend is on the horizon, featuring a lineup of impressive vehicles such as the BMW M2, Honda Civic Type-R, Mini JCW, Hyundai Elantra, and Hyundai Veloster. The season's initial races have already brought surprises, setting the stage for a weekend filled with intense competition. As the TC America championship progresses, be prepared for more unexpected developments and thrilling racing action.

  • Race 1: (19 August) - 18:15 CET - 17:15 BST - 12:15 EST
  • Race 2: (20 August) - 16:45 CET - 15:45 BST - 10:45 EST

 

Baltic Touring Car Championship - Parnu 

Don't miss the fourth and penultimate Baltic Touring Car Championship event happening this weekend at the Porschering race track in Estonia. Alongside the intense BTCC action, the NEZ Porsche Sprint challenge series and the Baltic Endurance Championship with a 4-hour distance will also be on display. As the action unfolds, the master and rookie categories also promise tight competition. Make sure to catch all the action live on Motorsport.tv.

  • Saturday: (19 August) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST
  • Sunday: (20 August) - 10:50 CET - 09:50 BST - 04:50 EST

 

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland - Lausitzring

The Lausitzring is set to host the next thrilling race in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany series. With the championship journey progressing, the competition intensifies, turning every race into a pivotal spectacle. Larry ten Voorde's commanding performances have laid the foundation for an exhilarating showdown at Lausitzring. For enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the action, the race will be exclusively streamed live on Motorsport.tv.
 
  • Race 1: (19 August) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
  • Race 2: (20 August) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

 

GT World Challenge Asia - Okayama

GT World Challenge Asia is all set to take the Okayama circuit by storm. Brace yourself for an unforgettable display of GT racing finesse as skilled drivers navigate the twists and turns of this iconic track. Don't miss out on the action and captivating drama of this electrifying race weekend.

  • Qualifying: (19 August) - 02:00 CET - 01:00 BST - 20:00 EST
  • Race 1: (19 August) - 05:25 CET - 04:25 BST - 19:25 EST
  • Race 2: (20 August) - 04:05 CET - 03:05 BST - 22:05 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

 

shares
comments

Gran Turismo film review: Showcasing a new form of motorsport star
Kemal Şengül More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 5-6 August weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 5-6 August weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 5-6 August weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 5-6 August weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 July weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 July weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 July weekend?

Latest news

Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress

Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress

F1 Formula 1

Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress

Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other"

Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other"

F1 Formula 1

Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other" Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other"

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
FE Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret

Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe