General News

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-20 November weekend?

Many race series may be over, but one of the most enjoyable weekends of the year is here: It's time for the Macau Grand Prix! Every moment of this exciting four-day Grand Prix will be live and free to watch on Motorsport.tv.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Listen to this article

Also attending the event this year are some of Europe's top GT3 stars. These include Raffaele Marciello, Maro Engel, Edoardo Mortara and Alexandre Imperatori.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 18-20 November. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Macau Grand Prix

The Macau Grand Prix, which has been organised for many years and has become a symbol of motorsport, will be full of action again this year. GT races will return to Macau this year, while many classifications such as motorbike, Roadsport, Formula 4 Touring Car Cup, TCR Asia will be in Macau. All practice, qualifying and race sessions for the Macau Grand Prix, which starts on Thursday, will be on Motorsport.tv.

  • Thursday: (17 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST
  • Friday: (18 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST
  • Saturday: (19 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST
  • Sunday: (20 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST

 

