Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-20 November weekend?

Also attending the event this year are some of Europe's top GT3 stars. These include Raffaele Marciello, Maro Engel, Edoardo Mortara and Alexandre Imperatori.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 18-20 November. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Macau Grand Prix The Macau Grand Prix, which has been organised for many years and has become a symbol of motorsport, will be full of action again this year. GT races will return to Macau this year, while many classifications such as motorbike, Roadsport, Formula 4 Touring Car Cup, TCR Asia will be in Macau. All practice, qualifying and race sessions for the Macau Grand Prix, which starts on Thursday, will be on Motorsport.tv. Thursday : (17 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST

: (17 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST Friday : (18 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST

: (18 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST Saturday : (19 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST

: (19 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST Sunday: (20 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST