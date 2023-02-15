Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-19 February weekend?

Listen to this article

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 18-19 February. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Asian Le Mans - Yas Marina The Asian Le Mans Series kicked off last week with a double four-hour race in Dubai and will return to Yas Marina this weekend. The two great races on both Saturday and Sunday will be available for free on Motorsport.tv. Qualifying 1 : (18 February) - 07:35 CET - 06:35 BST - 01:35 EST

: (18 February) - 07:35 CET - 06:35 BST - 01:35 EST Race 1 : (18 February) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST

: (18 February) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST Race 2: (19 February) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST

Formula Regional Middle East Championship - Yas Marina The final race of the season in the Formula Regional Asian Championship will take place at Yas Marina this weekend. Can Kimi Antonelli maintain his lead in the championship? Or will we see a surprise champion? We'll find out this weekend. Race 1 : (18 February) - 16:35 CET - 15:35 BST - 12:35 EST

: (18 February) - 16:35 CET - 15:35 BST - 12:35 EST Race 2 : (19 February) - 06:50 CET - 05:50 BST - 00:50 EST

: (19 February) - 06:50 CET - 05:50 BST - 00:50 EST Race 3: (19 February) - 10:50 CET - 0950 BST - 04:50 EST

UAE Formula 4 - Yas Marina After the breathtaking races in Dubai, the season will continue this weekend at Yas Marina. You can watch the race live on Motorsport.tv Race 1 : (18 February) - 06:35 CET - 05:35 BST - 00:35 EST

: (18 February) - 06:35 CET - 05:35 BST - 00:35 EST Race 2 : (18 February) - 10:25 CET - 09:25 BST - 04:25 EST

: (18 February) - 10:25 CET - 09:25 BST - 04:25 EST Race 3: (19 February) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST