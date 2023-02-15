Subscribe
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-19 February weekend?

The excitement continues this weekend at Motorsport.tv; Asian Le Mans, Formula Regional Middle East Championship and UAE F4 will be at Yas Marina for the final races of the season. You can watch them all for free.

Kemal Şengül
Rainier Ehrhardt
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 18-19 February. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Asian Le Mans - Yas Marina

The Asian Le Mans Series kicked off last week with a double four-hour race in Dubai and will return to Yas Marina this weekend. The two great races on both Saturday and Sunday will be available for free on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying 1: (18 February) - 07:35 CET - 06:35 BST - 01:35 EST
  • Race 1: (18 February) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST
  • Race 2: (19 February) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST

 

Formula Regional Middle East Championship - Yas Marina

The final race of the season in the Formula Regional Asian Championship will take place at Yas Marina this weekend. Can Kimi Antonelli maintain his lead in the championship? Or will we see a surprise champion? We'll find out this weekend.
  • Race 1: (18 February) - 16:35 CET - 15:35 BST - 12:35 EST
  • Race 2: (19 February) - 06:50 CET - 05:50 BST - 00:50 EST
  • Race 3: (19 February) - 10:50 CET - 0950 BST - 04:50 EST

 

UAE Formula 4 - Yas Marina

After the breathtaking races in Dubai, the season will continue this weekend at Yas Marina. You can watch the race live on Motorsport.tv.
  • Race 1: (18 February) - 06:35 CET - 05:35 BST - 00:35 EST
  • Race 2: (18 February) - 10:25 CET - 09:25 BST - 04:25 EST
  • Race 3: (19 February) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST

 

