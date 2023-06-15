Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 17-18 June weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 17-18 June. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Super Formula - Sugo

This weekend marks the return of Japan's top open wheel racing as Super Formula heads to twisty Sugo circuit. Qualifying and the race will be streamed live exclusively on Motorsport.tv for subscribers. Super Formula is one of Japan's most prestigious racing championships, attracting the world's most talented drivers, including up and coming Liam Lawson from New Zealand. To catch all the thrilling action from Super Formula, make sure to sign up and tune in to the live broadcast on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (17 June) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST

: (17 June) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST Race: (18 June) - 07:15 CET - 06:15 BST - 01:15 EST

*Not available in: Japan

Stock Car Pro Series - Cascavel

This weekend, the Stock Car Pro Series is heading to Cascavel for an adrenaline-fueled race. Exciting news for racing enthusiasts: the event will be freely streamed live on Motorsport.tv! Cascavel circuit offers a challenging track layout, demanding precision and strategy from the racers. With the Motorsport.tv free broadcast, fans worldwide can witness every heart-pounding moment, every overtaking maneuver, and every victory as the drivers battle it out for supremacy. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the Stock Car Pro Series in Cascavel, live and free on Motorsport.tv!

Qualifying : (17 June) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST

: (17 June) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST Race 1-2: (18 June) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST

Nurburgring Endurance Series - Round 4

Get ready for an action-packed event filled with intense racing and fierce competition at the iconic Nurburgring circuit as the fourth round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series unfolds.

Race: (17 June) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

GT Open - Hungaroring

GT Open heads to the Hungaroring for an exciting round of races, where enthusiasts and fans alike can anticipate a thrilling display of GT action taking place at this renowned circuit over the course of the upcoming weekend.

British GT - Snetterton 300

The highly anticipated British GT championship is all set to unfold at the iconic Snetterton 300 circuit, promising an electrifying spectacle of high-octane racing. Brace yourself for an adrenaline-fueled showcase as a lineup of top British GT drivers showcase their skills and battle it out on this legendary track throughout the upcoming weekend.

Qualifying : (17 June) - 17:10 CET - 16:10 BST - 11:10 EST

: (17 June) - 17:10 CET - 16:10 BST - 11:10 EST Race: (18 June) - 12:15 CET - 11:15 BST - 06:15 EST

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series - Brands Hatch

Get ready to immerse yourself in an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Whelen Euro Series race at the legendary Brands Hatch circuit. As the weekend unfolds, brace yourself for an exhilarating showcase of intense battles and high-speed action, where drivers hailing from various parts of Europe will go head-to-head in a fierce competition for victory. Don't pass up the opportunity to witness the captivating spectacle of NASCAR racing on this historic track, as it promises to be an unforgettable experience.

GT World Challenge America - Virginia

Experience a weekend filled with exhilarating racing as GT World Challenge America makes its way to the picturesque Virginia circuit. Set against a stunning backdrop, this renowned track is poised to welcome an impressive lineup of top-tier GT drivers and teams, igniting intense competition that will keep spectators on the edge of their seats.Don't let the opportunity slip away - make sure you don't miss a moment of the action-packed GT World Challenge America event in Virginia!

Qualifying : (17 June) - 14:55 CET - 13:55 BST - 08:55 EST

: (17 June) - 14:55 CET - 13:55 BST - 08:55 EST Race 1 : (17 June) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST

: (17 June) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST Race 2: (18 June) - 20:00 CET - 19:00 BST - 14:00 EST

GT America - Virginia

This weekend, the GT America championship is gearing up for an exciting event at Virginia. Get ready to witness a thrilling showcase of GT racing excellence as skilled drivers take on the challenging Virginia circuit. With powerful machines and fierce competition, the GT America series promises high-speed battles and edge-of-your-seat action. Don't miss out on the excitement and drama that awaits in Virginia at the GT America race this weekend!

Race 1 : (17 June) - 18:55 CET - 17:55 BST - 12:55 EST

: (17 June) - 18:55 CET - 17:55 BST - 12:55 EST Race 2: (18 June) - 15:40 CET - 13:40 BST - 08:40 EST

GT4 America - Virginia

The GT4 America championship is set to ignite the tracks at the renowned Virginia circuit, delivering an adrenaline-fueled display of GT racing. Get ready to witness a breathtaking showcase of skill and determination as a talented roster of drivers go head-to-head, relentlessly chasing glory on the demanding Virginia circuit. Brace yourself for heart-pounding moments as high-performance GT4 cars push their limits, engaging in fierce battles throughout the course. From the moment the green flag drops to the checkered flag waving, this event guarantees non-stop excitement and thrill. Ensure you don't miss a single second of the electrifying GT4 America action at Virginia this weekend!

Race 1 : (16 June) - 22:55 CET - 21:55 BST - 16:55 EST

: (16 June) - 22:55 CET - 21:55 BST - 16:55 EST Race 2: (18 June) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST

TC America - Virginia

TC America is revving up for an exciting race at Virginia. Expect intense competition and thrilling wheel-to-wheel action as skilled drivers push their TC-class cars to the limit on the challenging Virginia circuit. Get ready for a weekend filled with adrenaline-pumping moments and exhilarating overtakes. Don't miss the TC America race at Virginia for a dose of high-speed excitement!

Race 1 : (17 June) - 17:10 CET - 16:10 BST - 11:10 EST

: (17 June) - 17:10 CET - 16:10 BST - 11:10 EST Race 2: (19 June) - 15:45 CET - 14:45 BST - 09:45 EST

Ferrari Challenge North America - Montreal

The Ferrari Challenge North America race is set to ignite the streets of Montreal, offering a thrilling spectacle of speed and competition. Prepare yourself for an adrenaline-fueled event as Ferrari's top-tier drivers showcase their skills and battle for supremacy on the captivating Montreal circuit. Get ready to immerse yourself in the excitement and drama of this prestigious race, and don't miss the chance to watch the action unfold live on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (17 June) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST

: (17 June) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST Race 1 : (17 June) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

: (17 June) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST Race 2: (18 June) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST

EuroFormula Open - Hungaroring

The EuroFormula Open heads to the Hungaroring, offering a platform for young talents to showcase their skills. Prepare for an exciting display of promising young drivers as they compete on the renowned Hungaroring circuit.

Qualifying : (17 June) - 10:25 CET - 09:25 BST - 04:25 EST

: (17 June) - 10:25 CET - 09:25 BST - 04:25 EST Race 1 : (17 June) - 15:50 CET - 14:50 BST - 09:50 EST

: (17 June) - 15:50 CET - 14:50 BST - 09:50 EST Race 2 : (18 June) - 10:50 CET - 09:50 BST - 04:50 EST

: (18 June) - 10:50 CET - 09:50 BST - 04:50 EST Race 3: (18 June) - 15:15 CET - 14:15 BST - 09:15 EST

GT2 European Series - Dijon

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled GT2 European Series race at the iconic Dijon circuit. Experience intense battles and breathtaking speeds as top-tier GT2 teams and drivers conquer the challenges of this historic track. Don't miss the action-packed GT2 European Series event at Dijon for thrilling high-performance racing.

Race 1 : (17 June) - 12:00 CET - 11:00 BST - 06:10 EST

: (17 June) - 12:00 CET - 11:00 BST - 06:10 EST Race 2: (17 June) - 17:25 CET - 16:25 BST - 11:30 EST

GT World Challenge Asia - Fuji

GT World Challenge Asia is set to conquer the iconic Fuji circuit. Prepare for a thrilling showcase of GT racing as talented drivers navigate the twists and turns of this renowned track. With fierce competition and high-speed battles, the GT World Challenge Asia event at Fuji promises an adrenaline-fueled experience. Don't miss out on the excitement and drama of this action-packed race.

Race 1 : (17 June) - 07:10 CET - 06:10 BST - 01:10 EST

: (17 June) - 07:10 CET - 06:10 BST - 01:10 EST Race 2: (18 June) - 04:45 CET - 03:45 BST - 22:45 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany