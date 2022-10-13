Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 October weekend?

Listen to this article

This weekend's series on Motorsport.tv are not limited to British Superbike and European Le Mans. Formula Drift returns to Irwindale after a few weeks break, while Porsche Cup Brasil, which hosted both eventful and exciting races last weekend, will be in Goiania again.

Michelin Le Mans Cup, GT2 European Series and TCR Europe will also be broadcast live and free of charge on Motorsport.tv. Stay tuned!

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 15-16 October. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

British Superbike Championship - Brands Hatch

British Superbike's drama-filled 2022 season ends this weekend and the champion will be crowned. Bradley Ray arrives at Brands Hatch in the lead after a near flawless season. But there are no guarantees in motorsport! Will Ray's dream of winning his first championship come true? Motorsport.tv will have the answer. Available to premium subscribers only.

Qualifying : (15 October) - 13:00 CET - 12:00 BST - 07:00 EST

: (15 October) - 13:00 CET - 12:00 BST - 07:00 EST Race 1 : (15 October) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST

: (15 October) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST Race 2 : (16 October) - 13:45 CET - 12:45 BST - 07:45 EST

: (16 October) - 13:45 CET - 12:45 BST - 07:45 EST Race 3: (16 October) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST

*Broadcast is available in the following regions: North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

European Le Mans Series - Portimao

The final race of the six-race 2022 European Le Mans calendar takes place in Portimao and the champion will be crowned this weekend. Prema Racing is only a few points away from the title, but in the endurance series the most important thing is to reach the finish! That's why nothing is guaranteed until the last second.

Qualifying : (15 October) - 17:30 CET - 16:30 BST - 11:30 EST

: (15 October) - 17:30 CET - 16:30 BST - 11:30 EST Race: (16 October) - 13:40 CET - 12:40 BST - 07:40 EST

Formula Drift - Irwindale

Formula Drift, the address of drift lovers, closes the 2022 season this weekend at Irwindale. You can access the live broadcasts of every session this weekend, where there are almost no tickets left, on Motorsport.tv.

Knockout Qualifying : (15 October) - 04:15 CET - 03:15 BST - 22:15 EST

: (15 October) - 04:15 CET - 03:15 BST - 22:15 EST Top 32 : (15 October) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST

: (15 October) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST Top 16+Finals: (16 October) - 04:00 CET - 03:00 BST - 22:00 EST

Porsche Cup Brasil - Goiania

Goiania last weekend saw some great battles and dramatic moments on both Saturday and Sunday, with major accidents on both days. This weekend there will be a 300km race, and the level of competition will be even higher.

Qualifying : (8 October) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST

: (8 October) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST 300km Race: (8 October) - 17:25 CET - 16:25 BST - 11:25 EST

Michelin Le Mans Cup - Portimao

And just like that, the final race of the 2022 season is upon us at Portimao! The seventh and final race of the 2022 Michelin Le Mans Cup will see a huge 40 car grid at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, with new teams joining the series on Sunday 16 October.

Qualifying : (15 October) - 15:10 CET - 14:10 BST - 09:10 EST

: (15 October) - 15:10 CET - 14:10 BST - 09:10 EST Race: (16 October) - 09:40 CET - 08:40 BST - 03:40 EST

GT2 European Series - Paul Ricard

After six months, five rounds and ten races across four countries, the GT2 Europe Pro-Am title fights goes down to the wire in the season finale at Circuit Paul Ricard this weekend.

Qualifying : (15 October) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST

: (15 October) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST Race 1 : (15 October) - 13:00 CET - 12:00 BST - 07:00 EST

: (15 October) - 13:00 CET - 12:00 BST - 07:00 EST Race 2: (16 October) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST

TCR Europe - Barcelona

The final event of TCR Europe 2022 coming at the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya and set to decide the season-long battles for the Drivers’ and Teams’ championship titles.

Round 13 : (15 October) - 13:55 CET - 12:55 BST - 07:55 EST

: (15 October) - 13:55 CET - 12:55 BST - 07:55 EST Round 14: (16 October) - 11:55 CET - 10:55 BST - 05:55 EST