Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 July weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 15-16 July. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Super Formula - Fuji

Prepare to be enthralled as the prestigious Super Formula series arrives at the legendary Fuji Speedway this weekend. This thrilling event will be broadcast live exclusively on Motorsport.tv, offering subscribers a front-row seat to all the exhilarating action. From the breathtaking straights to the challenging turns, each moment promises action that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to witness the pinnacle of motorsport excellence, exclusively available to subscribers on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (15 July) - 07:10 CET - 06:10 BST - 01:10 EST

: (15 July) - 07:10 CET - 06:10 BST - 01:10 EST Race: (16 July) - 07:15 CET - 06:15 BST - 01:15 EST

*Not available in: Japan

Porsche Cup Brasil - Interlagos

Get set to experience an exhilarating weekend as the highly anticipated Porsche Cup Brasil race takes center stage at the iconic Interlagos circuit. Tune in to Motorsport.tv for live coverage of this thrilling event, providing viewers with front-row access to all the racing action. With commentary available in both English and Portuguese, motorsport enthusiasts from around the world can fully engage in the captivating atmosphere of this race.

Qualifying : (15 July) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST

: (15 July) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST Race 1 : (15 July) - 18:15 CET - 17:15 BST - 12:15 EST

: (15 July) - 18:15 CET - 17:15 BST - 12:15 EST Race 2: (16 July) - 16:10 CET - 15:10 BST - 10:10 EST

Michelin Le Mans Cup - Le Castellet

This weekend, motorsport enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Michelin Le Mans Cup descends upon the renowned Le Castellet circuit, featuring a captivating lineup of LMP3 and GT cars. The excitement of this race will be brought directly to your screens through the live broadcast on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (15 July) - 12:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 06:25 EST

: (15 July) - 12:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 06:25 EST Race: (16 July) - 17:10 CET - 16:10 BST - 11:10 EST

Formula Drift - St. Louis

Rev up your engines and hold on tight because the eagerly anticipated Formula Drift is back this weekend, keeping drifting enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. Prepare for an spectacle as the world's top drifters take to the track, showcasing their skill, precision, and tire-smoking talent.

FIA European Truck Racing - Nürburgring

Brace yourself for an action-packed weekend as the European Truck Racing Championship heads to the legendary Nürburgring. Prepare to witness a spectacular showdown featuring powerhouse brands like MAN, Iveco, and Scania, as they go head-to-head in an epic display of raw strength and precision. Get set to experience the thunderous roar of these mighty trucks as they navigate the challenging corners and straightaways of the Nürburgring circuit. Don't miss a single moment of the exhilarating race, as Motorsport.tv brings you live coverage straight to your screens.

GT World Challenge Europe - Misano

Get prepared for an action-packed weekend as the GT World Challenge Europe arrives at the iconic Misano circuit for an exhilarating double-header. Be prepared to witness high-speed races as top GT teams from around the world compete for supremacy.

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

European Le Mans Series - 4 Hours of Le Castellet

This weekend, get ready for a test of endurance as the European Le Mans Series arrives at the Le Castellet circuit. Prepare to witness a grueling battle of skill, strategy, and endurance as teams tackle the challenging track in pursuit of victory.

Qualifying : (15 July) - 14:35 CET - 13:35 BST - 08:35 EST

: (15 July) - 14:35 CET - 13:35 BST - 08:35 EST Race: (16 July) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST

*Not available in: Canada, United States

GT4 European Series - Misano

Anticipate an electrifying weekend of racing as the GT4 European Series descends upon the renowned Misano circuit. Prepare for a captivating display of skill, speed, and sportsmanship as top GT4 teams take on the challenging track.

Qualifying : (15 July) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST

: (15 July) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST Race 1 : (15 July) - 17:15 CET - 16:15 BST - 11:15 EST

: (15 July) - 17:15 CET - 16:15 BST - 11:15 EST Race 2: (16 July) - 10:10 CET - 09:10 BST - 04:10 EST

Ferrari Challenge Europe - Estoril

The Estoril round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe promises high-octane races, intense battles for position, and a thrilling atmosphere that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Don't miss your chance to witness the iconic prancing horse emblems in action as these drivers push the limits and compete for glory.

*Not available in: Canada, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherland, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, United, States

Champions of the Future - Cremona

Step into the world of aspiring young karting drivers as the Champions of the Future series arrives at the iconic Cremona circuit. Brace yourself for a captivating display of talent, determination, and fierce competition as these rising stars go wheel-to-wheel in their quest for victory.

Friday : (14 July) - 10:30 CET - 09:30 BST - 04:30 EST

: (14 July) - 10:30 CET - 09:30 BST - 04:30 EST Saturday: (15 July) - 09:45 CET - 08:45 BST - 04:45 EST

GT World Challenge Asia - Suzuka

The Suzuka round of the GT World Challenge Asia promises breathtaking wheel-to-wheel racing, daring overtakes, and unforgettable moments that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Don't miss out on the opportunity to witness the captivating battles and intense racing action as GT World Challenge Asia unfolds its spectacle at Suzuka.

Qualifying : (15 July) - 02:05 CET - 01:05 BST - 20:05 EST

: (15 July) - 02:05 CET - 01:05 BST - 20:05 EST Race 1 : (15 July) - 07:05 CET - 06:05 BST - 01:05 EST

: (15 July) - 07:05 CET - 06:05 BST - 01:05 EST Race 2: (16 July) - 04:15 CET - 03:15 BST - 22:15 EST