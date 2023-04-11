Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 April weekend?

Listen to this article

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 15-16 April. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Super GT - Okayama Japan's premier series SUPER GT kicks off its 2023 season with 300km at Okayama with qualifying and the race shown LIVE at Motorsport.tv. The GT500 class will feature the iconic Nissan Z GT500, Honda NSX-GT "Type S" and Toyota GR Supra GT500, while the GT300 class features a bumper entry list with several international names. Subscribers to Motorsport.tv can enjoy all eight rounds of the 2023 SUPER GT season as well as Japan's other top series: Super Formula. Qualifying : (15 April) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST

: (15 April) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST Race: (16 April) - 06:00 CET - 05:00 BST - 00:00 EST *Not available in: Japan

Nurburgring Endurance Series

Let's go racing at the Nurburgring Nordschleife! The third round of the Nuburgring Endurance Series takes place this weekend and, like the previous two races, it promises to be a weekend of excitement and challenge, not withstanding any surprises from the weather!

Race: (15 April) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship - Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon

The Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship resumes after a one-month break. This weekend you can watch many important series such as Toyota 86, GT New Zealand Championship, D1NZ and V8 Utes live on Motorsport.tv.

Saturday : (15 April) - 01:00 CET - 00:00 BST - 19:00 EST

: (15 April) - 01:00 CET - 00:00 BST - 19:00 EST Sunday: (16 April) - 00:00 CET - 23:00 BST - 18:00 EST

The broadcast links cover all sessions.

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.