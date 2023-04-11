Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 April weekend?
It's showtime in Okayama! Japan's prestigious SUPER GT series returns for 2023 and Motorsport.tv will once again be broadcasting the full season live. Motorsport.tv will also be livestream two additional events for fans to enjoy over the weekend; the Nurburgring Endurance Series and the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship at Manfeild featuring Toyota 86 Series, D1NZ, GT New Zealand and more! Non-stop racing action all weekend long.
Super GT - Okayama
Japan's premier series SUPER GT kicks off its 2023 season with 300km at Okayama with qualifying and the race shown LIVE at Motorsport.tv. The GT500 class will feature the iconic Nissan Z GT500, Honda NSX-GT "Type S" and Toyota GR Supra GT500, while the GT300 class features a bumper entry list with several international names. Subscribers to Motorsport.tv can enjoy all eight rounds of the 2023 SUPER GT season as well as Japan's other top series: Super Formula.
- Qualifying: (15 April) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST
- Race: (16 April) - 06:00 CET - 05:00 BST - 00:00 EST
*Not available in: Japan
Nurburgring Endurance Series
- Race: (15 April) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship - Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon
The Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship resumes after a one-month break. This weekend you can watch many important series such as Toyota 86, GT New Zealand Championship, D1NZ and V8 Utes live on Motorsport.tv.
- Saturday: (15 April) - 01:00 CET - 00:00 BST - 19:00 EST
- Sunday: (16 April) - 00:00 CET - 23:00 BST - 18:00 EST
The broadcast links cover all sessions.
*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.
