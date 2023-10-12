Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 14-15 October weekend?
After a brief hiatus, Japan's premier racing series, SUPER GT, is back this weekend at Autopolis. GT World Challenge Europe heads to Zandvoort, while the next stop for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is Zolder. The season finale for Italian Formula 4 takes place at Vallelunga. You can catch all the action from these series live on Motorsport.tv.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 14-15 October. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
SUPER GT - Autopolis
This season, SUPER GT has delivered thrilling battles in both of its classes. In the past six races, different winners emerged each time, and in the GT500 class, #3 NDDP Racing holds a slim two-point lead but faces stiff competition from multiple teams in the championship race. The fight for the GT300 class title is also wide open. You can watch the race exclusively on Motorsport.tv, but please note that this is for subscribers only.
- Qualifying: (14 October) - 07:50 CET - 06:50 BST - 01:50 EST
- Race: (15 October) - 06:15 CET - 05:15 BST - 00:15 EST
*Not available in: Japan
#8 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
Fotoğraf: Masahide Kamio
GT World Challenge Europe - Zandvoort
The 2023 Fanatec GT Europe season is coming to an exhilarating close this weekend with the final Sprint Cup event at Zandvoort. This Dutch circuit will witness a multi-class title showdown across three categories, making it a must-watch. The races will be live-streamed on Motorsport.tv.
- Qualifying: (14 October) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST
- Race: (14 October) - 13:45 CET - 12:45 BST - 07:45 EST
- Qualifying 2: (15 October) - 09:25 CET - 08:25 BST - 03:25 EST
- Race 2: (15 October) - 13:15 CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST
*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany
NASCAR Whelen Euro Series - Zolder
Circuit Zolder is gearing up to host the EuroNASCAR Finals, where the 2023 champions and trophy winners will be crowned in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for the sixth time in history. With four drivers in contention for each championship, the title race is intense. Double points are up for grabs in four races, making it anyone's game. The challenging Zolder track, with its ten turns, elevation changes, chicanes, and high-speed sections, promises thrilling racing.
- Qualifying: (14 October) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST
- EN PRO Race 1: (14 October) - 13:20 CET - 12:20 BST - 07:20 EST
- EN 2 Race 1: (14 October) - 16:30 CET - 15:30 BST - 10:30 EST
- EN 2 Race 2: (15 October) - 11:00 CET - 10:00 BST - 05:00 EST
- EN PRO Race 2: (15 October) - 13:30 CET - 12:30 BST - 07:30 EST
Italian Formula 4 - Vallelunga
The 2023 Italian F4 Championship season is coming to a thrilling conclusion at Vallelunga Piero Taruffi Circuit, and it promises to be an exciting showdown. The championship has been a global benchmark in the world of Formula 4, attracting drivers from 20 different nations. In the title race, Kacper Sztuka from US Racing has taken a slim 1.5-point lead after a remarkable performance in the previous rounds, winning all six races. However, Arvid Lindblad of PREMA Racing, an early-season dominator, is determined to regain control. Ugo Ugochukwu, representing PREMA Racing, is another contender with his recent impressive performances. The thrilling season finale captivates fans worldwide, promising an exciting spectacle.
- Race 1: (14 October) - 10:55 CET - 09:55 BST - 04:55 EST
- Race 2: (14 October) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST
- Race 3: (15 October) - 10:55 CET - 09:55 BST - 04:55 EST
How the gender performance gap is hindering womens’ progress in motorsport
Sotheby’s Motorsport to Auction Two Luxury Vehicles from World-Renowned Ikonick Collection
Latest news
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole
Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round
Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round
Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season
Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season
Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul
Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.