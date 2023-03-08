Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 March weekend?

Listen to this article

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 11-12 March. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

FIM X-Trial - Wiener Neustadt

They are the best in the world! The FIM X-Trial heads to Wiener Neustadt for the second round of the season. Can anyone beat the legendary Toni Bou? Motorsport.tv subscribers can exclusively watch every moment of this technical and demanding discipline.

Race: (11 March) - 20:00 CET - 19:00 BST - 14:00 EST

Champions of the Future - Valencia

167 drivers in 2 categories are gearing up for the first round of the 2023 Euro Series! You can watch all these young talents on Motorsport.tv.

Saturday : (11 March) - 09:00 CET - 08:00 BST - 03:00 EST

: (11 March) - 09:00 CET - 08:00 BST - 03:00 EST Sunday: (12 March) - 08:25 CET - 07:25 BST - 02:25 EST