Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 February weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 11-12 February. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Asian Le Mans - Dubai

The four-race Asian Le Mans Series is the place to be for endurance racing over the winter months and attracts many star names. The racing kicks off this weekend with two races in Dubai, which will be shown live and free on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying 1 : (11 February) - 06:20 CET - 05:20 BST - 00:20 EST

: (11 February) - 06:20 CET - 05:20 BST - 00:20 EST Race 1 : (11 February) - 11:00 CET - 10:00 BST - 05:00 EST

: (11 February) - 11:00 CET - 10:00 BST - 05:00 EST Race 2: (12 February) - 11:00 CET - 10:00 BST - 05:00 EST

Formula Regional Oceania Championship - Taupo International Motorsport Park

The final race of the season in Formula Regional Oceania Championship takes place this weekend at Taupo International Motorsport Park and the championship battle is heating up. Will it be Charlie Wurz, Callum Hedge or a surprise winner? We'll find out this weekend.

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship - Taupo International Motorsport Park

You can watch the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand series, which witnesses great excitement every weekend, live on Motorsport.tv both on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Saturday : (10 February) - 23:00 CET - 22:00 BST - 17:00 EST

: (10 February) - 23:00 CET - 22:00 BST - 17:00 EST Sunday: (11 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST

The broadcast links cover all sessions.

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

Formula Regional Middle East Championship - Dubai

The series, marked by Mercedes' young driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, is once again heading to Dubai. This exhilarating series, in which more than one name competes for the win in each race, will once again be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv

Race 1 : (11 February) - 10:35 CET - 09:35 BST - 04:35 EST

: (11 February) - 10:35 CET - 09:35 BST - 04:35 EST Race 2 : (12 February) - 06:50 CET - 05:50 BST - 00:50 EST

: (12 February) - 06:50 CET - 05:50 BST - 00:50 EST Race 3: (12 February) - 10:35 CET - 09:35 BST - 04:35 EST

UAE Formula 4 - Dubai

UAE F4 will be in Dubai this weekend as young talents try to find their form ahead of the new season.

Race 1 : (11 February) - 09:20 CET - 08:20 BST - 03:20 EST

: (11 February) - 09:20 CET - 08:20 BST - 03:20 EST Race 2 : (12 February) - 05:35 CET - 04:35 BST - 23:35 EST

: (12 February) - 05:35 CET - 04:35 BST - 23:35 EST Race 3: (12 February) - 09:20 CET - 08:20 BST - 03:20 EST