Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 July weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 1-2 July. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Le Mans Classic

Legends Return! Get ready to experience the ultimate racing nostalgia as the highly anticipated Le Mans Classic makes its triumphant return this weekend, exclusively on Motorsport.tv. Brace yourself for a captivating journey through time, where iconic cars and legendary drivers come together for an adrenaline-fueled spectacle that will keep you glued to the screen. Don't miss a moment of this extraordinary event, broadcasting live on Motorsport.tv, as the legends of motorsport reignite the spirit of Le Mans.

Saturday : (1 July) - 08:00 CET - 07:00 BST - 02:00 EST

: (1 July) - 08:00 CET - 07:00 BST - 02:00 EST Sunday: (2 July) - 00:15 CET - 23:15 BST - 18:15 EST

GT World Challenge Europe - Spa 24 Hours

Gear up for the electrifying Spa 24 Hours race happening this weekend! Don't miss out on the non-stop action as Motorsport.tv brings you live coverage of this prestigious endurance event. Get ready to witness top teams tackle the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit, showcasing their speed, strategy, and determination.

Pre Qualifying : (29 June) - 18:10 CET - 17:10 BST - 12:10 EST

Qualifying : (29 June) - 21:15 CET - 20:15 BST - 15:15 EST

Super Pole Shootout : (30 June) - 19:50 CET - 18:50 BST - 13:50 EST

Race: (1 July) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

GT4 European Series - Spa Francorchamps

Prepare yourself for the adrenaline-pumping GT4 European Series as it roars into action at the legendary Spa Francorchamps circuit. Witness the fierce competition and skillful maneuvers as top drivers and teams battle it out for supremacy on this iconic track.

Qualifying : (30 June) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST

Race 1 : (30 June) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST

Race 2: (1 July) - 13:00 CET - 12:00 BST - 07:00 EST

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Suzuka

The thrilling Porsche Carrera Cup Asia is set to ignite the track at the iconic Suzuka circuit. Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled showdown as top drivers compete in their high-performance Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars.

Race 1 : (1 July) - 08:00 CET - 07:00 BST - 02:00 EST

Race 2: (2 July) - 03:35 CET - 02:35 BST - 21:35 EST