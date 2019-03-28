Motorsport.com joins forces with Autopromotec expo

This year, the Patron Renzo Servadei enriches the international expo, that promotes the after-sale area of the automotive worldwide with an original surprise that celebrates the technological quality that comes from racing.

For the 2019 edition, Autopromotec launches an initiative dedicated to the companies that helped write the history of racing, thanks to the high technological level and to the motorsports passion.

Motorsport Network reached an exclusive agreement with Promotec srl to promote and to support the organization of the two conventions about racing that will take place during the opening days of the expo:

Motorsport as a research opportunity to innovate products

Who competes in the Motorsport world wins thanks to highly specialized and qualified human resources

Together, Promotec srl and Motorsport.com want to open a different way of communicating the Autopromotec innovation, enlarging the boundaries thanks to our network with an appropriate campaign on the social networks, and to give extra visibility to companies connected with motorsport.

There will also be a focus on the professional training world, to bring together qualified personnel and the fresh-thinking of recent school leavers.