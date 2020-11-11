Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Tickets partner with Sir Jackie Stewart to support the Race Against Dementia

shares
comments
Motorsport Tickets partner with Sir Jackie Stewart to support the Race Against Dementia

Motorsport Tickets have partnered with Race against Dementia, the charity founded by Sir Jackie Stewart, to assist in raising funds for research aimed at finding a prevention or treatment for the causes of dementia.

Unless something changes, one in three people born today will get dementia and currently, there are no disease-modifying treatments. With only one dementia researcher to every four cancer researchers, investment is critically needed.

Winner Jackie Stewart, Matra, with his wife Helen Stewart

Winner Jackie Stewart, Matra, with his wife Helen Stewart

Photo by: David Phipps

Motorsport Tickets have developed a charity donation widget to feature as part of their checkout process. The widget will offer all customers the opportunity to add an optional donation to Race Against Dementia as an integrated part of their customer journey with every purchase at motorsporttickets.comFollowing a history of support from Motorsport Network as benefitting charity at the 2019 Autosport Awards, Race Against Dementia will be the first to utilize this. 

The track reflected in a fans glasses

The track reflected in a fans glasses

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The Race Against Dementia (RAD) Fellowship Programme draws from the most promising early-career scientific talent around the world. Collaboration with forward-thinking organizations in Formula One, as well as other innovative bodies, will bring the dynamic attitude, dedication, and agility of Grand Prix teamwork to drive results in dementia research. The RAD programme aspires to be a catalyst for this change in dementia research culture globally. 

In addition, Motorsport Tickets will support in building awareness for Race Against Dementia with a dedicated charities page and across its email and social channels that reach a global customer base. They will run marketing campaigns, endorsed by Sir Jackie Stewart, that will aim to deliver engaging content showcasing the importance of protecting the amazing memories Motorsport Tickets help customers to make when they visit motorsport events and experiences.  

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 crosses the finish line

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 crosses the finish line

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Dr. Penny Moyle, CEO, Race Against Dementia said: “We're thrilled at having been selected by Motorsport Tickets as a charity partner. We're grateful for their support, making it easy for anyone purchasing tickets to automatically make a contribution and join us in accelerating the Race Against Dementia.” 

Dale Ballentine, CEO, Motorsport Tickets adds “Building a sense of community amongst our customers, who are connected by their passion for motorsport, is an integral pillar of what we’ve set out to do here at Motorsport Tickets. A key part of this involves utilizing our platform to support those who need it most. We are excited to partner with Race Against Dementia to help them bring skills from F1 to research, protecting the memories we help fans to make.” 

For more information, up to date news or to purchase motorsport experiences please visit www.motorsporttickets.com or follow us on social media @motorsporttickets 

About Motorsport Tickets 
Motorsport Ticketsis the UK’s no.1 motorsport ticket provider. With over 15 years’ experience, it’s the authorized ticket reseller for many of the world’s best circuits, supplying ticket and hospitality options to all Formula 1, MotoGP, and World Endurance Championship race events, alongside the Le Mans 24 hour, Isle of Man TT, and raft of factory tours and experiences to a global customer audience, across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, and Australasia. 

 

AboutMotorsport Network 
Motorsport Networkconnects hundreds of millions of people who love motorsport and cars. Our technology and distinct brands distinguish our unique content and services to help us engage motorsport and auto fans in their native languages. We connect this universe with digital content, live events, e-commerce, gaming, and social networking to unify people with a passion for all things automotive. As a global digital media company, we are your gateway to the world of motorsport and cars. 

Michele Mouton on Girls on Track: Women will win like I did

Previous article

Michele Mouton on Girls on Track: Women will win like I did
Load comments

About this article

Series General

Trending Today

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

What's new for Formula 1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What's new for Formula 1 2021

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season

Everything has been done to stop Mercedes - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Everything has been done to stop Mercedes - Wolff

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

How will F1’s 2023 salary cap work?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How will F1’s 2023 salary cap work?

Latest news

Motorsport Tickets partner with Sir Jackie Stewart to support the Race Against Dementia
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Tickets partner with Sir Jackie Stewart to support the Race Against Dementia

Michele Mouton on Girls on Track: Women will win like I did
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Special feature

Michele Mouton on Girls on Track: Women will win like I did

Crowdfunding campaign for double amputee UK racer nears target
Misc General / Breaking news

Crowdfunding campaign for double amputee UK racer nears target

Motor1.com presents the new brand logo redesigned by Pininfarina
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Motor1.com presents the new brand logo redesigned by Pininfarina

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues

2
Formula 1

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate

33m
3
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

4
Formula 1

What's new for Formula 1 2021

5
MotoGP

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season

3h

Latest news

Motorsport Tickets partner with Sir Jackie Stewart to support the Race Against Dementia
Misc

Motorsport Tickets partner with Sir Jackie Stewart to support the Race Against Dementia

Michele Mouton on Girls on Track: Women will win like I did
WRC

Michele Mouton on Girls on Track: Women will win like I did

Crowdfunding campaign for double amputee UK racer nears target
Misc

Crowdfunding campaign for double amputee UK racer nears target

Motor1.com presents the new brand logo redesigned by Pininfarina
Misc

Motor1.com presents the new brand logo redesigned by Pininfarina

Phil Hill’s personal racing treasures to be auctioned
Misc

Phil Hill’s personal racing treasures to be auctioned

Latest videos

#ThinkingFoward with Michèle Mouton 16:46
General

#ThinkingFoward with Michèle Mouton

#ThinkingForward with Nathalie McGloin 22:17
General

#ThinkingForward with Nathalie McGloin

Motorsport Studios launch 00:48
General

Motorsport Studios launch

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4 02:53
General

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4

'Brock Over The Top' trailer 02:11
General

'Brock Over The Top' trailer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.