Motorsport Tickets partner with Sir Jackie Stewart to support the Race Against Dementia

Unless something changes, one in three people born today will get dementia and currently, there are no disease-modifying treatments. With only one dementia researcher to every four cancer researchers, investment is critically needed.

Winner Jackie Stewart, Matra, with his wife Helen Stewart Photo by: David Phipps

Motorsport Tickets have developed a charity donation widget to feature as part of their checkout process. The widget will offer all customers the opportunity to add an optional donation to Race Against Dementia as an integrated part of their customer journey with every purchase at motorsporttickets.com. Following a history of support from Motorsport Network as benefitting charity at the 2019 Autosport Awards, Race Against Dementia will be the first to utilize this.

The track reflected in a fans glasses Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The Race Against Dementia (RAD) Fellowship Programme draws from the most promising early-career scientific talent around the world. Collaboration with forward-thinking organizations in Formula One, as well as other innovative bodies, will bring the dynamic attitude, dedication, and agility of Grand Prix teamwork to drive results in dementia research. The RAD programme aspires to be a catalyst for this change in dementia research culture globally.

In addition, Motorsport Tickets will support in building awareness for Race Against Dementia with a dedicated charities page and across its email and social channels that reach a global customer base. They will run marketing campaigns, endorsed by Sir Jackie Stewart, that will aim to deliver engaging content showcasing the importance of protecting the amazing memories Motorsport Tickets help customers to make when they visit motorsport events and experiences.

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 crosses the finish line Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Dr. Penny Moyle, CEO, Race Against Dementia said: “We're thrilled at having been selected by Motorsport Tickets as a charity partner. We're grateful for their support, making it easy for anyone purchasing tickets to automatically make a contribution and join us in accelerating the Race Against Dementia.”

Dale Ballentine, CEO, Motorsport Tickets adds “Building a sense of community amongst our customers, who are connected by their passion for motorsport, is an integral pillar of what we’ve set out to do here at Motorsport Tickets. A key part of this involves utilizing our platform to support those who need it most. We are excited to partner with Race Against Dementia to help them bring skills from F1 to research, protecting the memories we help fans to make.”

For more information, up to date news or to purchase motorsport experiences please visit www.motorsporttickets.com or follow us on social media @motorsporttickets

About Motorsport Tickets

Motorsport Tickets is the UK’s no.1 motorsport ticket provider. With over 15 years’ experience, it’s the authorized ticket reseller for many of the world’s best circuits, supplying ticket and hospitality options to all Formula 1, MotoGP, and World Endurance Championship race events, alongside the Le Mans 24 hour, Isle of Man TT, and raft of factory tours and experiences to a global customer audience, across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, and Australasia.

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network connects hundreds of millions of people who love motorsport and cars. Our technology and distinct brands distinguish our unique content and services to help us engage motorsport and auto fans in their native languages. We connect this universe with digital content, live events, e-commerce, gaming, and social networking to unify people with a passion for all things automotive. As a global digital media company, we are your gateway to the world of motorsport and cars.