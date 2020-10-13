Top events
Previous
General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Tickets acquires Travel Destinations, broadens experiences business

shares
comments
Motorsport Tickets acquires Travel Destinations, broadens experiences business

Motorsport Tickets, which is part of Motorsport Network, the digital market leader in motorsport and automotive with a 56 million-strong monthly audience of global racing and automotive fans, has acquired Travel Destinations Ltd, the UK’s leading tour operator for sports car and historical motorsport events. The announcement broadens Motorsport Tickets’ reach in tickets and travel business, accelerating a defined specialism within the motorsport space.

Travel Destinations, established in 1996, is a specialist motorsport event accommodation solutions provider, including a breadth of historical races and club car tours. They provide the best accommodation solutions for their customers, delivering a variety of on-site camping and accommodation options.

As an official ticket agent of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the only sports car tour operator to be a member of both ABTA and ATOL, they show their expertise in providing customers with unforgettable expert experiences and peace of mind throughout their international product offerings. Along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, these offerings include: Nurburgring 24 hours, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Bathurst 12 Hour, Monaco Classic, and a breadth of Car Club tours for a variety of iconic brands including the MG Owners’ Club, Jaguar Enthusiasts and Morgan Sports Car Club.

MGCC driving events

MGCC driving events

Motorsport Tickets, is the Motorsport Network’s ticketing and experiences brand, created from the successful integration of leading ticket providers BookF1 (UK) and SportStadion (Holland). The strong customer base and the development of an all new in-house developed mobile first platform, gives it the strength to expand into different racing series and drive global expansion. The integration with Travel Destinations, is part of the network’s strategic vision to expand Motorsport Ticket into a truly global platform.

Already in seven languages and five currencies, the new platform launching at the end of the year, will expand to accommodate fifteen languages as part of its first two-year roadmap, offering a fully immersive and seamless brand experience to an ever-broader customer base. This follows the successful expansion of Motorsport.com from a single language web platform to now a global leader in 15 languages.

#86 Gulf Racing Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker, Thomas Preining

#86 Gulf Racing Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker, Thomas Preining

Photo by: Uncredited

Andrew Melley, Founder of Travel Destinations, said: “It’s great to be joining Motorsport Network. Their enthusiasm, passion and skill set across the automotive and motorsport sphere, aligns perfectly with what has been our driving principle of the business. The ability to leverage their extensive digital knowledge to open up the Travel Destinations’ product offering to a wider audience, the opportunity to bring new commercial partners into the fold and support the business with a complementary online service, is a once in a lifetime opportunity”.

Mehul Kapadia, Chief Operating Officer, Motorsport Network added: “Motorsport Tickets’ acquisition of Travel Destinations, brings their unique suite of products to our digital ticket platform, complementing our wider Formula 1 and MotoGP travel products already being offered.  The focus now is on delivering this audience with these rich motorsport experiences. It also strengthens Motorsport Network’s overall presence across automotive and motorsport-based experiential products. This complements our acquisition of Canossa which organises annually over 300 premium events & experiences, and Duke Travel which is the Official Licensed Travel Partner of the Isle of Man TT Races. We’re excited by the future product road map we can forge together”.

Nathalie McGloin: Disabled racers are “doing incredible things”

Previous article

Nathalie McGloin: Disabled racers are “doing incredible things”
Series General

