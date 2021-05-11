Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1
General / Motorsport.com announcements Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry

By:

Market-leading luxury automotive platform to join Motorsport Network’s Driven Lifestyle division.

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry

Miami – May 11, 2021 - Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform with a global monthly reach of 56 million automotive and racing fans, has agreed to acquire the prestigious duPont Registry, a market leader in the luxury automotive marketplace for over 36 years, dedicated to connecting affluent buyers with high-end exotic cars and luxury brands.

For over three decades, duPont Registry has held the stakeholder position as the premier platform for the wealthy elite to buy and sell classic, luxury, and exotic cars. duPont Registry’s brand authority, publication, and digital properties lead the luxury automotive marketplace, and with an impressive reach of nearly 10 million+ followers in social media, the business has captivated a highly exclusive and influential audience.

Motorsport Network will strategically seat duPont Registry as the nexus of its newly created Driven Lifestyle division, harnessing the culture, community, and commerce of the world’s luxury and classic automotive lifestyle in one ecosystem. The Driven Lifestyle portfolio features Canossa Events, synonymous with excellence in road touring, that organizes nearly 270+ marquee experiences per year for driving enthusiasts. Part of Canossa Events, Cavallino is a preeminent media and concours events company, hosting landmark events for high-end automotive collectors and admirers such as the 30th Annual Palm Beach Cavallino Classic. In the community, FerrariChat is a leading global social platform and foremost voice on Ferrari, with 20+ years of experience connecting 200K engaged registered members. Dedicated to the artform of luxury vehicles, Amalgam Collection, founded in 1985, occupies a unique place in the history of fine car models, fashioning unrivaled examples of the world’s most iconic and luxurious cars at scale. 

With a fast-growing global classic, luxury, and exotic car markets and the acceleration of automotive digital retailing, the Driven Lifestyle portfolio will continue to expand Motorsport Network’s existing infrastructure internationally. As the center of this powerful network, duPont Registry is poised for a digital transformation, further extending its leadership position as the most influential, innovative, and sophisticated ultra-luxury and exotic automotive marketplace, providing an exceptional experience for the affluent consumer dedicated to a driven lifestyle.

Established in 1985, duPont Registry is the pioneer of the luxury and exotic automotive marketplace. Founders Thomas L. duPont and Steven B. Chapman had a shared vision of publishing a four-color glossy magazine for the luxury automotive market connecting affluent buyers with high-end brands.

Once the acquisition of the duPont Registry is completed, Steven B. Chapman will be retiring as CEO / President of duPont Publishing. Steve’s sons will remain shareholders and hold the following titles of William Chapman as CEO and Steven Chapman Jr. as President. Leveraging Motorsport Network’s advanced technology capabilities, the Chapman brothers will oversee duPont Registry’s digital transformation, elevating the platform as an ambassador of integrated business solutions for clients.

Steven B. Chapman, CEO / President duPont Publishing said: “When we started the duPont Registry 37 years ago, I couldn't fathom the impact our brand would have on the luxury and exotic car marketplace as well as the affluent lifestyle segment.

As amazing as it has been building this company with so many incredible people, it has been an experience of a lifetime being able to involve my sons from such an early age. It has been my dream that one day they would run the business and continue the duPont Registry legacy.

The duPont Registry has been my life since I was 23 years old. Although I have received many unsolicited offers over the years, we never imagined selling this great company. Knowing that my sons would remain shareholders and be heavily involved in running the business with the resources and support of the Motorsport Network, I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Ben Block, CEO Motorsport Network said: “We are incredibly honoured to be adding this prestigious property to our new Driven Lifestyle division. duPont Registry was first to market in its segment and with its authority built a bond of trust with its discerning audience. Utilizing Motorsport Network’s technology acumen and international reach, our goal is to elevate the user experience, offer clients more innovative solutions and grow the business globally.”

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

 

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

Completion of the transactions in Motorsport Network’s definitive written agreement to acquire duPont Registry, which is expected to close in 2021, are subject to customary conditions. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Network and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether all conditions precedent in Motorsport Network’s definitive agreements to acquire duPont Registry will be satisfied, whether the closing of such acquisition will occur, what the ultimate impact of the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic will have on Motorsport Network and its results of operations and financial condition and whether Motorsport Network will achieve its goals, including as to: (i) its future business growth globally; (ii) its plans to continue to expand its existing infrastructure internationally; and (iii) its belief that duPont Registry is poised for a digital transformation, further extending its market leader position as the most influential, innovative and sophisticated ultra-luxury and exotic automotive marketplace. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Motorsport Network’s ability (or inability) to maintain and/or expand the Drive Lifestyle portfolio; (ii) Motorsport Network’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any joint ventures, acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (iii) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (iv) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (v) adverse effects of increased competition on Motorsport Network’s business; (vi) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Motorsport Network’s business, results of operations and/or financial condition; (vii) Motorsport Network’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (viii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Network’s results to differ materially from expected results. Motorsport Network anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Network assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Network’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Network’s or duPont Registry’s websites or any other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

 

shares
comments
Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1

Previous article

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Event Motorsport.com announcements
Sub-event Special event
Author Motorsport Network

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

5h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

3h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton "learned more" about Verstappen than all other F1 races

1h
4
Formula 1

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying

4h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP legend Schwantz: Rossi "still has some fight left in him"

19h
Latest news
Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry
Misc

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry

45m
Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1
Misc

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1

May 7, 2021
Electric GT Championship plans revealed ahead of 2023 launch
Misc

Electric GT Championship plans revealed ahead of 2023 launch

May 6, 2021
Protection declaration blocks Bathurst kart track
Misc

Protection declaration blocks Bathurst kart track

May 5, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime
Video Inside
Misc

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

May 2, 2021
Latest videos
F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan 00:42
General
May 7, 2021

F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan

Electric GT timeline revealed 00:35
General
May 6, 2021

Electric GT timeline revealed

Exclusive interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on his 2021 Season 17:21
General
May 5, 2021

Exclusive interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on his 2021 Season

Jean Todt signals he will not stand for re-election as FIA president 00:40
General
May 2, 2021

Jean Todt signals he will not stand for re-election as FIA president

Gérard Neveu joins Motorsport Games as Motorsports Advisor 02:06
General
Apr 6, 2021

Gérard Neveu joins Motorsport Games as Motorsports Advisor

More from
Motorsport Network
InsideEVs announces dates for Electric Days Digital 2021 Motorsport.com announcements
General

InsideEVs announces dates for Electric Days Digital 2021

Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com Motorsport.com announcements
General

Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com

Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network Motorsport.com announcements
General

Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record Prime

The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record

Volkswagen's I.D. R smashed the Pikes Peak record and now its attention has been turned to Nurburgring Nordschleife. The ultimate benchmark there may appear far out of reach, but technical changes to the car have made a new electric record possible

General
May 3, 2019

Trending Today

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

Hamilton "learned more" about Verstappen than all other F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "learned more" about Verstappen than all other F1 races

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

MotoGP legend Schwantz: Rossi "still has some fight left in him"
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP legend Schwantz: Rossi "still has some fight left in him"

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Hamilton: Bottas "completely fair" after team orders call
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Bottas "completely fair" after team orders call

Latest news

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry
General General

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1
General General

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1

Electric GT Championship plans revealed ahead of 2023 launch
General General

Electric GT Championship plans revealed ahead of 2023 launch

Protection declaration blocks Bathurst kart track
General General

Protection declaration blocks Bathurst kart track

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.