Motorsport Network strengthens global management team with former CEO of FIA WRC

Oliver has a proven track record of leadership in commercial and operational roles during his eight-year tenure as CEO of the WRC Promoter, a Red Bull joint venture responsible for all commercial aspects of the FIA World Rally Championship. This makes him the ideal person to drive the next stage of monetisation of the customer ecosystem around the Network’s huge global audience.

In the last 22 years, Ciesla gained comprehensive experience in the sports and media industry. He held key roles at sports rights agency Sportfive, marketing high level sports events such as the UEFA EURO 2008 and the English Premier League. He was also responsible for the marketing the international television rights distribution of Serie A.

Prior to taking up the WRC role, Ciesla served as Managing Director of The Sportsman Media Group, trading media rights of numerous leagues and federations, with a focus on live streaming solutions for OTT services and sports betting providers.

Colin Clark talks to Oliver Ciesla and Yves Matton, WRC guests, on the Autosport Stage Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Motorsport Network’s global business has five pillars: Racing, Automotive, Live/Events, Studios and Games/esports, with 600 employees worldwide. Oliver will drive two of those divisions, based in the company’s London and Munich offices.

Oliver Ciesla said: “Already today Motorsport Network is the digital Gold Standard of global motorsports and of the automobile industry, offering a unique bundle of branding and advertising opportunities. Further increasing the numerous network effects, adding and consolidating businesses, expanding the marketing and growing the organization structure is a tremendously exciting job. I am grateful for the confidence placed in me and I am very much looking forward to joining my experienced colleagues. With my own background and network, I trust that I can make a contribution to tap the full potential of this exciting venture.”

Mehul Kapadia, Chief Operating Officer said: “We warmly welcome Oliver to the Motorsport Network. Our Racing division, which also includes Motorsport.com, and our fast-growing Live and Motorsport Tickets business will swiftly benefit from Oliver’s longstanding experience and entrepreneurial drive. His motivating leadership will further advance the rapid development of our organisation and our business.”