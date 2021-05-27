Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

London, 27th May 2021: Motorsport Network LLC announced today that it has signed Juan Pablo Montoya, legendary ex-Formula One driver and current sportscar and IndyCar competitor to become a regular presenter on its OTT platform Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.tv Live, its live motorsport news channel.

Montoya will contribute his opinions and insights to Motorsport.tv’s news segments and he will work with Motorsport.tv’s creative team on long-form hero documentaries to be aired on the channel, as part of a wider partnership with Motorsport Network across the company’s publications, games, and merchandise.

Alongside presenting duties, Montoya will be elected Grand Marshal by Motorsport Network for high profile eSports competitions to continue to grow the bond between motorsports and the gaming community and increase the association with Motorsport Games Inc (NASDQ: MSGM). He will also be included in Motorsport Network’s new Motorsport Collection apparel line.

One of the aims of the partnership between Motorsport Network and Montoya is to help older audiences engage with some of the younger, newer elements of motorsport, such as eSports and gaming, through an iconic personality they know. The parallels of bringing an established driver into this new age of motorsport reflect the current ambition of motor racing around the globe in trying to modernize the sport whilst respecting its history.

Motorsport Network strives through every one of its business divisions to bring together old fans and new and to make the sport more accessible to a broader base of fans and participants. This new partnership will only strengthen the message that Motorsport Network is delivering to its 56-million strong monthly users.

Juan Pablo Montoya said: “Working with Motorsport Network and getting my views across on the Motorsport.tv Live platform is an exciting concept for me and a project I look forward to. With Motorsport Network, we already have some fun projects in progress and will create content that I think a lot of people will enjoy. Motorsport is for all and in reaching out to audiences who know me from Formula One and introducing them to new aspects of motorsport I think will be a great way to keep evolving storytelling around the sport.”

Simon Danker, CEO Motorsport.tv said: “We can’t wait to start collaborating with Juan Pablo, both as a presenter on Motorsport.tv Live and in developing new programming for the OTT service. At Motorsport.tv, we want to bring fans an insider’s view of what it takes to compete across racing series. Juan Pablo’s success beyond just Formula One means he can bring that to life with us in a way few others can.”

James Allen, President of Motorsport Network said: “Having known him for almost 20 years, I have so much respect for Juan Pablo, his adaptability as a driver and his huge personality. His personal brand and swagger are well recognized in the motorsport community, so it made perfect sense to bring him on board as we drive our Live news offering and build more personality-driven content. He is going to bring a great dynamic to not only Motorsport.tv, our OTT platform, and streaming service, but also to Motorsport Games, Motorsport.tv Live and Motorsport Collection. I really look forward to working with him across all elements of the business.”

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience. We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

