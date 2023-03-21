Subscribe
Previous / Brabhams to drive BT19 F1 car in Adelaide Next / Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?
General Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network is delighted to have partnered with LIQUI MOLY for the 3rd consecutive year, as it expands MotoGP coverage

The Network will increase its industry leading coverage in partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the 2023 season.

Motorsport Network is delighted to have partnered with LIQUI MOLY for the 3rd consecutive year, as it expands MotoGP coverage
Listen to this article

As part of the agreement, Motorsport Stats will provide data from Formula 1, MotoGP and Moto2 for LIQUI MOLY fans, giving them instant results and data analytics. Using APIs, Liqui Moly will be able to cross share and organically share the statistical data from Motorsport.com onto their own social channels. Motorsport.com will also house a selection of fan-focused new formats which ensure the world’s largest Motorsport publisher continues to engage with fans of two-wheeled racing.

Motorsport Network is the world’s largest independent publisher of Motorsport content, with over 65m monthly users. Key brands include Motorsport.com, Autosport and Motorsport-total. The Network’s roster of journalist are at every race in every series globally and provide a service in 15 languages around the world.

Motorsport Stats is the world’s leading repository of racing intelligence built on the sport’s gold standard database, Forix. Every season, the Motorsport Stats data collection teams and analysts capture a rich stream of data and results from more than 50 events each weekend across multiple time zones.

 

This announcement draws on the wider capacity of Motorsport Network to act as partner, consultant and solutions provider across the industry. Offering a wide variety of business partnership programs, which are part of the Network and can be tailored to a specific brand to meet their needs, the Network already works with some high-level clients such as FIA and Tencent (OTC: TCEHY).

LIQUI MOLY, a globally renowned manufacturer of premium quality automotive lubricants, has partnered with race events and race teams in the past, adding an additional element to their partnerships through this announcement with Motorsport Network. With around 4,000 items, LIQUI MOLY offers a global, uniquely broad range of automotive chemicals: Motor oils and additives, greases and pastes, sprays and car care, glues and sealants. Founded in 1957, LIQUI MOLY develops and produces exclusively in Germany. There it is repeatedly voted the best oil brand. The company sells its products in more than 150 countries and generated € 800 million in sales in 2022.

James Dickens, VP of Motorsport Network  added: “This deal builds on the successful collaboration between Motorsport Network and Liqui Moly from the 2022 season. Motorsport Network provides the breadth and depth of coverage across countries, series and data means we can provide customers of Liqui Moly a unique experience both on and off their owned and operated platform. We are very pleased to be working with them to help grow MotoGP in 2023.”

Peter Baumann, Marketing Director of LIQUI MOLY: In Motorsport, data is crucial not only for success, but also for the excitement that all the fans share. This is why we are happy to be working with Motorsport Network once again. What we have in common is the will to deliver the most interesting stats, facts and other useful information around our big motorsport sponsorings in Formula 1 and MotoGP. We are looking forward to all of the great stories that happen in these two “royal classes” of Motorsport that we are proud partner and sponsor of.

 

shares
comments

Brabhams to drive BT19 F1 car in Adelaide

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Latest news

Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control

Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Misc General
Race of Champions

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

WEC WEC

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

Prime
Prime
General
James Newbold

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.