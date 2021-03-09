Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / ROC adds electric RX2e car to 2022 Sweden event
General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network and Difuzed launch joint venture for merchandising and licensing business

By:

Partnering with leading licensing company Difuzed BV, the joint venture will begin with the launch of a new line of motorsport apparel.

Motorsport Network and Difuzed launch joint venture for merchandising and licensing business

London, Tuesday 9th March 2021: Motorsport Network has partnered with leading licensing company Difuzed BV to launch a new apparel line and business division: Motorsport Collection B.V.

The first project under the joint venture will be the launch of the Motorsport Collection product line, which will include apparel, accessories, and headwear. The first release of the apparel line will be launched at Motorsport Network’s online marketplace ASI Connect in March.

With 20 years of experience in the lifestyle product business, Difuzed BV brings a wealth of knowledge to the new Motorsport Network division with design-led product development. The company has a strong understanding of building the bridge between a brand and its audience to provide not only lifestyle products that epitomize quality and innovation but appeal to the fanbase. Big in the gaming and entertainment sectors, Difuzed’s current brand partners include: Marvel, Disney, Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo, as well as the big retailers Inditex and H&M.

Gustavo Antonioni, COO of Difuzed BV said: “As part of our strategic growth, we are looking for partnerships that complement and strengthen our business. Given the opportunity to create a business in collaboration with Motorsport Network and their vision of a global digital portal for car and racing enthusiasts, it was only natural that we bring our expertise in design-led product development and manufacturing into the automobile and motorsport worlds to create a brand that is jointly owned by Motorsport Network and Difuzed BV. The Difuzed BV/Motorsport Network partnership is exactly the sort of marriage we are looking for as it capitalizes on our combined strengths.”

Oliver Ciesla, COO of Motorsport Network said: “We are excited to launch a bespoke fashion line designed for motorsport fans and car lovers and extremely pleased to have Difuzed BV by our side. More than 50 million people that share the passion for racing, motorsport tradition, and exceptional cars are following us on one of our digital channels every month. Our collections want to express a lifestyle of speed, strength, and courage and we want to offer motorsport fans an opportunity to express their passion also through fashion. But our product launch is only the first step of this joint venture and we look forward to working closely with Difuzed BV moving into the future as we establish the Motorsport Collection business.”

 

For more information, please contact:

Ravi Pankhania, Motorsport Network - Ravi.Pankhania@motorsport.com

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and esports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

About Difuzed BV

Difuzed BV having been in the licensing business for over 20 years, has mastered the craft of bringing entertainment, gaming, and global brands to life. Serving as an extension of the brands, Difuzed BV has been able to strengthen the awareness and loyalty of their carefully thought-out designs through top-quality lifestyle products, giving the fans the perfect mix of fun, distinctiveness, and value. Their collections of coordinated apparel, accessories, and headwear are unique and sought after by gaming and entertainment fans.

 

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

shares
comments
ROC adds electric RX2e car to 2022 Sweden event

Previous article

ROC adds electric RX2e car to 2022 Sweden event
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Motorsport Network

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault: Engine freeze allows 2023 ideas to be fast-tracked

7min
2
IndyCar

Power was turned down by Ganassi

19h
3
Formula 1

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

5h
4
IndyCar

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days

17h
5
Formula 1

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

3h
Latest news
Motorsport Network and Difuzed launch joint venture for merchandising and licensing business
Misc

Motorsport Network and Difuzed launch joint venture for merchandising and licensing business

24m
ROC adds electric RX2e car to 2022 Sweden event
Misc

ROC adds electric RX2e car to 2022 Sweden event

1h
Porsche launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Misc

Porsche launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Feb 25, 2021
Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Misc

Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Feb 23, 2021
Club motorsport to restart in England next month
Misc

Club motorsport to restart in England next month

Feb 23, 2021
Latest videos
ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e 01:46
General
3h

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend 01:35
General
Feb 11, 2021

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer 00:35
General
Feb 2, 2021

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer

How to Launch a D2C Platform 17:43
General
Jan 22, 2021

How to Launch a D2C Platform

ROC: Snow & Ice 01:15
General
Jan 21, 2021

ROC: Snow & Ice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record Prime

The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record

Volkswagen's I.D. R smashed the Pikes Peak record and now its attention has been turned to Nurburgring Nordschleife. The ultimate benchmark there may appear far out of reach, but technical changes to the car have made a new electric record possible

General
May 3, 2019
The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance Prime

The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance

Today, the HANS device is commonplace in motorsport, but it wasn't initially greeted with open arms. This is the story of a major safety breakthrough and the man whose invention has saved countless lives.

General
Feb 10, 2019
Motorsport's greatest imposters Prime

Motorsport's greatest imposters

There are many tightly enforced rules in motorsport – some complex, some simple, but there have been a few extraordinary instances of teams and drivers bending the rules and getting away with it

General
Dec 26, 2018

Trending Today

Renault: Engine freeze allows 2023 ideas to be fast-tracked
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Engine freeze allows 2023 ideas to be fast-tracked

Power was turned down by Ganassi
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Power was turned down by Ganassi

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin

Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test

Latest news

Motorsport Network and Difuzed launch joint venture for merchandising and licensing business
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network and Difuzed launch joint venture for merchandising and licensing business

ROC adds electric RX2e car to 2022 Sweden event
Video Inside
Misc General / Breaking news

ROC adds electric RX2e car to 2022 Sweden event

Porsche launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Porsche launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.