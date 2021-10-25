Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Formula 1 and Motorsport Network unveil fan results of largest single sports survey ever conducted by Nielsen Sports
General / Motorsport.com announcements Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network acquires Autoblog Argentina

By:

Autoblog Argentina is the most widely read automotive news site in the country and will be renamed Motor1.com Argentina. Motorsport Network will also launch InsideEVs Argentina.

Motorsport Network acquires Autoblog Argentina

(Miami, Florida) – October 25, 2021Motorsport Network announced today that they have acquired Autoblog Argentina, the country’s most widely-read automotive news site. The Autoblog Argentina site will migrate to the Motorsport Network platform and will be known as Motor1.com ArgentinaMotorsport Network also announced the launch of InsideEVs Argentina, part of the Inside EV flagship digital property covering electric vehicle news.

Motor1.com Argentina will deliver geo-targeted news to the Spanish-speaking audience across Latin America, focusing on new and used cars for buyers and enthusiasts, with content that includes news, reviews, buying guides and pricing, as well as premium videos.   InsideEVs Argentina will focus on providing news of the day about electric vehicles, as well as in-depth coverage examining the how, what, and why of these vehicles.

Filippo Salza, Chief Digital Officer at Motorsport Network, commented: "Argentina represents one of the largest car markets in South America.   Motor1.com is already one of the leading websites when it comes to news reporting for the automotive industry, and the acquisition of Autoblog Argentina and the resulting launch of the Motor1.com and InsideEVs Argentina editions support Motorsport Network’s global business strategy and expansion into new markets for the global automotive industry.”

Carlos Cristófalo, founder of Autoblog Argentina and the new director of Motor1.com Argentina added: "We are very excited to become part of the Motorsport Network portfolio and the Motor1.com family, in addition to launching Inside EVs Argentina, which will provide a local focus about what’s trending when it comes to mobility.  The talented team behind the very successful Autoblog Argentina will continue working under these new platforms to bring to the readers new and exciting ways to understand the evolving automotive industry, with a particular focus on the local market.”

For more information, please contact:

Carla Conde, Motorsport Networkcarla.conde@motorsport.com

About Motor1.com

Motor1.com is a technologically advanced international digital media group specializing in automotive content while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricelists, and premium video production. Motor1.com currently includes 12 editions in 11 languages.  Motor1.com is part of the Motorsport Network family of digital media platforms.

Websites: www.motorsportnetwork.com / www.motor1.com

About InsideEVs

InsideEVs is focused on everything related to electric vehicles – how they work, what they do, and why they are important. InsideEVs’ covers electric vehicle news, in addition to being the flagship property in the EV Network group of websites that are dedicated to the mass adoption of electric vehicles.  InsideEVs brings together some of the most knowledgeable, well-known insiders, as well as dozens of prominent contributors. 

Website:  https://www.InsideEVs.com

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network is a leading independent media, interactive entertainment, and e-commerce company focused on the motorsport and automotive industries.  Every month, approximately 60 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. Motorsport Network sits at the heart of the racing and automotive industries and provides authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences for our customers. Motorsport Network puts racing and automotive enthusiasts on a journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, and leverages the network effect to add value to their experience.  Through the use of in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve, Motorsport Network’s processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience, clients, and partners. 

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please visit: 

https://www.motorsportnetwork.com/press

FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Network, LLC (the "Company") and are difficult to predict. Accordingly, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statement and readers should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s expectation that the acquisition of Autoblog Argentina and resulting launch of the Motor1.com and InsideEVs Argentina editions support Motorsport Network’s global business strategy and expansion into new territories around the world. The Company's actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company experiencing difficulties, delays or other disruptions in, or the Company’s inability to achieve its expected results from the acquisition of Autoblog Argentina and to pursue its global business strategy, such as due to, among other things, (i) the Company's business experiencing greater than anticipated disruptions due to the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, its variants and related quarantine and lock-down actions and the related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult for the Company to maintain relationships with its customers, vendors, business partners and/or other unanticipated circumstances, trends or events affecting the Company's financial performance, including decreased consumer spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants and related conditions and restrictions, weaker than expected economic conditions  due  to the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants and its related restrictions and conditions continuing for periods longer than currently estimated or other weakness in the motorsport industry; (ii) less than expected growth, such as due to less than expected growth in the motorsport industry, such as due to greater than expected customer reluctance to return to racing venues as a result of the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic or less than expected consumer spending as a result of economic conditions, such as increasing inflation or growth in unemployment, as well as higher than anticipated costs to achieve such growth or less than expected sources of liquidity to complete such growth plans, in whole or in part; and/or (iii) less than anticipated financial results, such as due to higher than anticipated operating expenses, such as higher than expected acquisition and licensing costs, an increase in corporate taxes and/or employee benefit costs, unexpected payments and costs related to litigation and/or less than anticipated cash generated by the Company's operations and/or other unanticipated circumstances, trends or events affecting the Company's financial performance, including adverse changes in liquidity, access to capital and/or consumer spending. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Network’s results to differ materially from expected results. The Company assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, the Company’s websites or any other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release. 

