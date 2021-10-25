Motorsport Network acquires Autoblog Argentina

(Miami, Florida) – October 25, 2021 – Motorsport Network announced today that they have acquired Autoblog Argentina, the country’s most widely-read automotive news site. The Autoblog Argentina site will migrate to the Motorsport Network platform and will be known as Motor1.com Argentina. Motorsport Network also announced the launch of InsideEVs Argentina, part of the Inside EV flagship digital property covering electric vehicle news.

Motor1.com Argentina will deliver geo-targeted news to the Spanish-speaking audience across Latin America, focusing on new and used cars for buyers and enthusiasts, with content that includes news, reviews, buying guides and pricing, as well as premium videos. InsideEVs Argentina will focus on providing news of the day about electric vehicles, as well as in-depth coverage examining the how, what, and why of these vehicles.

Filippo Salza, Chief Digital Officer at Motorsport Network, commented: "Argentina represents one of the largest car markets in South America. Motor1.com is already one of the leading websites when it comes to news reporting for the automotive industry, and the acquisition of Autoblog Argentina and the resulting launch of the Motor1.com and InsideEVs Argentina editions support Motorsport Network’s global business strategy and expansion into new markets for the global automotive industry.”

Carlos Cristófalo, founder of Autoblog Argentina and the new director of Motor1.com Argentina added: "We are very excited to become part of the Motorsport Network portfolio and the Motor1.com family, in addition to launching Inside EVs Argentina, which will provide a local focus about what’s trending when it comes to mobility. The talented team behind the very successful Autoblog Argentina will continue working under these new platforms to bring to the readers new and exciting ways to understand the evolving automotive industry, with a particular focus on the local market.”

About Motor1.com

Motor1.com is a technologically advanced international digital media group specializing in automotive content while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricelists, and premium video production. Motor1.com currently includes 12 editions in 11 languages. Motor1.com is part of the Motorsport Network family of digital media platforms.

Websites: www.motorsportnetwork.com / www.motor1.com

About InsideEVs

InsideEVs is focused on everything related to electric vehicles – how they work, what they do, and why they are important. InsideEVs’ covers electric vehicle news, in addition to being the flagship property in the EV Network group of websites that are dedicated to the mass adoption of electric vehicles. InsideEVs brings together some of the most knowledgeable, well-known insiders, as well as dozens of prominent contributors.

Website: https://www.InsideEVs.com

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network is a leading independent media, interactive entertainment, and e-commerce company focused on the motorsport and automotive industries. Every month, approximately 60 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. Motorsport Network sits at the heart of the racing and automotive industries and provides authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences for our customers. Motorsport Network puts racing and automotive enthusiasts on a journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, and leverages the network effect to add value to their experience. Through the use of in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve, Motorsport Network’s processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience, clients, and partners.

