Motorsport Master launches real time ‘Quick Race’ mode

Players can compete in multi-player mode against each other all over the world.

Motorsport Master’s new multiplayer game mode gives you the chance to race in real time against other team managers online: so be quick, and pick the right strategy!

Inspired by the world of open-wheel racing, Motorsport Master is a free-to-play managerial racing game available on Google Android and Apple iOS platforms.

Create your own team, upgrade your car and sign the best drivers you can, then head to the multi-player lobby and face your opponents in real time. Quick Race players can engage up to four other managers in real time, in intense, online cross-platform battles on 50 racetracks in changing weather conditions.

In Quick Races, players don’t have the luxury to pause the game and select the best strategy available: each choice has to be made on the fly. Picking the right lap to pit-in, or the best car setup are split second decisions that can make the difference between winning and losing.

While Motorsport Master Quick Race mode is an exciting new addition to the game, Motorsport Gaming will be releasing additional multiplayer modes very soon, which will include:

Ranked Challenges – with weekly competitions and prizes

Online career mode – The opportunity to invite your friends and challenge them directly online and in real time

Matteo Palumbo, Motorsport Gaming CEO, said: “The Quick Race multiplayer mode is a fundamental update for Motorsport Master. It was a natural consequence following the appreciation showed by our players for the single player career. We’ll keep pushing hard and release new and engaging features in the following updates!”

Download from Play Store

Download from App Store