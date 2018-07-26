Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Next
General / Breaking news

Motorsport leaders set for high-level forum

shares
comments
Motorsport leaders set for high-level forum
Jul 26, 2018, 11:01 AM

Leading executives from across the world of motor racing will converge in London on 26 September for the inaugural Motorsport Leaders Business Forum.

Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag, Sky UK CEO Stephen van Rooyen, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and World Endurance Championship CEO Gerard Neveu are just a few of the leading figures already confirmed to speak at the event.

Organised by the Motorsport Network, the Forum will bring together these and other influential leaders from across motor sport for a day of knowledge-sharing, networking and high-level talks.

Panel discussions will delve deep into some of the most pressing issues in racing and examine how the changing media and technology landscapes will affect "The Future of the Motorsport" at every level, from TV to sponsorship, participation to fan engagement.

These subjects will be discussed by experts in the industry, including Frank Arthofer, F1's Global Head of Digital; Margaret Franco, Dell's Senior Vice President; Lucas di Grassi, Formula E driver and CEO of Roborace; and Gareth Baulch, CEO of sports data marketing agency Two Circles.

Delegates will be welcomed to London's 5-star The Ned hotel by James Allen, President of Motorsport Network EMEA.

He commented: "This event will examine the most important issues facing the business of motor racing today, with discussion amongst the leading decision makers in the sport. If you're in a leading position in motor sport it is not to be missed."

The one-day forum will be split into four panel sessions, each one being preceded by exclusive research on the subject from event partner Nielsen Sports. During Summer 2018, Nielsen will conduct an extensive survey amongst fans and industry leaders looking at attitudes towards the topics under discussion.

The research will frame each debate, and provide up to the minute data and insight into the mind of the consumer and the current thinking of the industry.

In addition, The Financial Times, one of the world's leading business news organisations, is the media partner for the event.

Attendance is strictly invite-only. For further information contact: motorsportleaders@motorsport.com

www.motorsportleadersbusinessforum.com

 

Next General article

Next article

Australian governing body creates new women's commission

Australian governing body creates new women's commission

About this article

Series General
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things Hungarian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

8h ago

Latest videos
Peter Windsor's Megadrives - Motorsport Show EP15 05:00
General

Peter Windsor's Megadrives - Motorsport Show EP15

Megadrives with Peter Windsor 03:05
General

Megadrives with Peter Windsor

News in depth
Australian governing body creates new women's commission
General

Australian governing body creates new women's commission

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo
General

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo

UK design firm awarded new Bathurst circuit tender
General

UK design firm awarded new Bathurst circuit tender

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.