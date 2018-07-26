Motorsport leaders set for high-level forum

Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag, Sky UK CEO Stephen van Rooyen, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and World Endurance Championship CEO Gerard Neveu are just a few of the leading figures already confirmed to speak at the event.

Organised by the Motorsport Network, the Forum will bring together these and other influential leaders from across motor sport for a day of knowledge-sharing, networking and high-level talks.

Panel discussions will delve deep into some of the most pressing issues in racing and examine how the changing media and technology landscapes will affect "The Future of the Motorsport" at every level, from TV to sponsorship, participation to fan engagement.

These subjects will be discussed by experts in the industry, including Frank Arthofer, F1's Global Head of Digital; Margaret Franco, Dell's Senior Vice President; Lucas di Grassi, Formula E driver and CEO of Roborace; and Gareth Baulch, CEO of sports data marketing agency Two Circles.

Delegates will be welcomed to London's 5-star The Ned hotel by James Allen, President of Motorsport Network EMEA.

He commented: "This event will examine the most important issues facing the business of motor racing today, with discussion amongst the leading decision makers in the sport. If you're in a leading position in motor sport it is not to be missed."

The one-day forum will be split into four panel sessions, each one being preceded by exclusive research on the subject from event partner Nielsen Sports. During Summer 2018, Nielsen will conduct an extensive survey amongst fans and industry leaders looking at attitudes towards the topics under discussion.

The research will frame each debate, and provide up to the minute data and insight into the mind of the consumer and the current thinking of the industry.

In addition, The Financial Times, one of the world's leading business news organisations, is the media partner for the event.

Attendance is strictly invite-only. For further information contact: motorsportleaders@motorsport.com

www.motorsportleadersbusinessforum.com

