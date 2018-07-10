Sign in
Motorsport Images brings over a century of motorsport alive with the world’s richest image archive

Jul 10, 2018, 8:00 AM

Motorsport Images is formed to harmonise Motorsport Network’s image and illustration acquisitions, presented in a new, dedicated website.

Gerhard Berger, McLaren Honda MP4/5B, Pierluigi Martini, Minardi Cosworth M190, Andrea De Cesaris, Dallara Cosworth 190 and Jean Alesi, Tyrrell 018 Ford on the formation lap
Jim Clark, Lotus 25 Climax, race winner and clinching the drivers and constructors World Championship titles
Jochen Rindt in pits with his time-keeping wife Nina and Lotus team boss Colin Chapman
Rainer Schlegelmilch on the LAT stand
Damon Hill leads Alain Prost, both Williams FW15C Renault's, Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/8 Ford, Michael Schumacher, Riccardo Patrese, both Benetton B193B Ford's, Jean Alesi, Ferrari F93A, and Michael Andretti, McLaren MP4/8 Ford, at the start
Alain Prost, McLaren, Ayrton Senna, McLaren
A gallery featuring the work of Rainer Schlegelmilch, LAT, Sutton Images and Giorgio Piola
Ayrton Senna, Mclaren MP4/5B Honda leads Jean Alesi, Tyrrell 018 Ford as they battle hard at the front
A gallery featuring work by Giorgio Piola, Rainer Schlegelmilch, LAT and Sutton Images
Rainer Schlegelmilch and his partner meet Steven Tee on the LAT stand

London, UK. July 10, 2018 Motorsport Network today consolidated its multiple investments in illustration and image archives under a new brand identity, Motorsport Images, drawing together the most comprehensive record of more than a hundred years of motorsport accessible through a brand new web platform.

Motorsport Images has been conceived as a new brand to unify the various archives and collections that have been acquired, catalogued and progressively digitised over the last two years and now offers 23+ million images dating from the 1894 Paris-Rouen race to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. 

As such, the new brand launched today represents a rich repository of automotive and motorsport history, including the extensive LAT Images collection, Sutton Images, Rainer Schlegelmilch’s portfolio and Giorgio Piola’s technical drawings. With new acquisitions to be announced in the near future, the new platform provides all of the essential functionality to be able to search and unlock the depth of resource in the world’s largest archive of its kind.   

The new Motorsport Images platform has been developed with an intelligent search engine built expressly to serve the specialist domain requirements of the motorsport and automotive industry. The search is powered by a proprietary tagging system that provides detailed metadata for every photo, delivering a powerful research capability for customers.

The new Motorsport Images platform also includes a house-developed pricing algorithm with high-fidelity licencing options to provide customers with the very best price solution for every application. 

Never before has the entire history of motorsport been visible under one brand identity and in one place,” said James Allen, Motorsport Network’s EMEA President, “not only for our clients, brands and teams that use our images, but now also for the digital public to browse and consume.

“We have been painstakingly transferring photos that date back to 1894 into the Motorsport Images archive. For the sport, its fans and generations to come, we are proud to say that we are protecting the history and heritage of motoring and motorsport.”

The new Motorsport Images site has not been designed exclusively for enterprise use, however, and also includes a curated fan homepage with hand-picked collections from contemporary races including 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Motorsport fans can sign up to the email newsletter to have the sport’s most spectacular images delivered to their inbox each week. 

