Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
30 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Extreme sports legend Pastrana joins ROC 2022 line-up
General / Motorsport.com announcements / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Images appointed official photo agency of world’s most extreme race series

Motorsport Images will provide exclusive photography assignment and distribution services for the Extreme E series and teams.

Motorsport Images appointed official photo agency of world’s most extreme race series

London, 31 March 2021: Motorsport Images has been selected as the official photography agency by Extreme E, the exciting new motorsport discipline taking place in some of the harshest climates on Earth to highlight the impact of climate change. Motorsport Network’s assignment and licensing business that has over 26 million images in its licensing collection, will provide all images to the series and to all nine of the competing race teams.

This is no easy task as Extreme E race events will pose plenty of challenges. These include the extreme environments which will produce dust, sand, humidity; internet connectivity; and the potential complications in getting close to the action as race routes aren’t like conventional circuits with the usual viewing positions.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

However, the Motorsport Images team has been preparing for months to overcome these challenges. With years of knowledge as the leading motorsport photography agency covering Formula One and Formula E events live, and have also bought in Dakar Rally and World Rally specialists, this is a challenge for which Motorsport Images is ideally equipped.

With the challenges of remote racing comes the logistical challenges of distributing imagery from the event. Motorsport Images has a technologically proven distribution service, which means that images are available to Motorsport Images customers almost as soon as they are taken. This helps Motorsport Images clients provide live and as-it-happens coverage of race series, giving them an edge over their competitors in this area. Motorsport Images houses the world’s largest collection of motorsport images, including an unbroken record of the entire history of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Extreme E has attracted a high-quality field with teams entered by top motorsport names including Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, Chip Ganassi,  Michael Andretti plus drivers like Molly Taylor, Claudia Hürtgen, and Jamie Chadwick. In a world-first for motorsport, teams will each field one male and one female driver who compete equally together in each race for success.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Race events will take place in the vast dunes of Saudi Arabia for the opening Desert X Prix, the coast of Senegal, West Africa (Ocean X Prix), Kangerlussuaq, Greenland (Arctic X-Prix), Pará, Brazil (Amazon X-Prix), and Argentinian Patagonia for the season finale, the Glacier X Prix.

To support Extreme E’s sustainability position, Motorsport Images will be the only photography company capturing images of the race series, which will cut down on travel to the events, with editing and technical services provided remotely in London.

Motorsport Network supports the messaging and goals of Extreme E with respect to the environment and diversity and is proud to be a part of this new journey.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Alejandro Agag, Founder, and CEO of Extreme E said: “Extreme E is set in iconic locations, featuring top drivers and an innovative wheel-to-wheel racing format, which all translates to the potential for epic visual storytelling, though it also comes with huge technical and logistical challenges.

“We feel highly confident that Steven and the Motorsport Images team have the right mix of experience and talent to bring our sport to life for the world to follow and can’t wait to see the results very soon at our Desert X Prix.”

Steven Tee, Managing Director, Motorsport Images (Assignment):

“As MD of LAT images, I am very excited that we have been selected as the official photo agency for the inaugural season of Extreme E.

We will be sending a diverse team of  photographers with skill sets ranging from WRC, Dakar Rally,  Formula  E, and F1  which we feel will allow us to perfectly capture this new and very different  type of motorsport series which kicks off on April 3 in the Saudi desert.”

James Allen, President of Motorsport Network: “I have admired this Extreme E project since Alejandro Agag first spoke about it and we’re proud that they turned to our class-leading team to deliver. First, it will be visually spectacular and I can’t wait to see Steven’s team’s output distributed all over the world.

But beyond that, I love Extreme E’s clear sense of purpose and its goals to promote sustainability and diversity and to highlight how our world is changing; both the motorsport world and the wider world. Anyone who follows Motorsport Network will be aware how long we have championed the need for our sport to demonstrate a sense of purpose.”

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

For more information, please contact:

Ravi Pankhania, Motorsport Network - Ravi.Pankhania@motorsport.com

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and esports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

shares
comments
Extreme sports legend Pastrana joins ROC 2022 line-up

Previous article

Extreme sports legend Pastrana joins ROC 2022 line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Event Motorsport.com announcements
Sub-event Special event

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

6h
2
Formula 1

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car

30min
3
Formula 1

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

1h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B

4h
5
MotoGP

KTM's Binder "not enjoying life" after 'survival' Qatar race

23h
Latest news
Motorsport Images appointed official photo agency of world’s most extreme race series
Misc

Motorsport Images appointed official photo agency of world’s most extreme race series

40m
Extreme sports legend Pastrana joins ROC 2022 line-up
Misc

Extreme sports legend Pastrana joins ROC 2022 line-up

1h
Electric Days Digital shines light on ecological transition of mobility
Video Inside
Misc

Electric Days Digital shines light on ecological transition of mobility

Mar 26, 2021
Former rally driver Ben Sulayem launches FIA president bid
Misc

Former rally driver Ben Sulayem launches FIA president bid

Mar 26, 2021
World’s first live rolling news channel for global Motorsport set to launch
Misc

World’s first live rolling news channel for global Motorsport set to launch

Mar 24, 2021
Latest videos
LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e 01:46
General
Mar 9, 2021

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend 01:35
General
Feb 11, 2021

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer 00:35
General
Feb 2, 2021

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer

How to Launch a D2C Platform 17:43
General
Jan 22, 2021

How to Launch a D2C Platform

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record Prime

The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record

Volkswagen's I.D. R smashed the Pikes Peak record and now its attention has been turned to Nurburgring Nordschleife. The ultimate benchmark there may appear far out of reach, but technical changes to the car have made a new electric record possible

General
May 3, 2019
The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance Prime

The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance

Today, the HANS device is commonplace in motorsport, but it wasn't initially greeted with open arms. This is the story of a major safety breakthrough and the man whose invention has saved countless lives.

General
Feb 10, 2019
Motorsport's greatest imposters Prime

Motorsport's greatest imposters

There are many tightly enforced rules in motorsport – some complex, some simple, but there have been a few extraordinary instances of teams and drivers bending the rules and getting away with it

General
Dec 26, 2018

Trending Today

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

KTM's Binder "not enjoying life" after 'survival' Qatar race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM's Binder "not enjoying life" after 'survival' Qatar race

Marini “nearly forgot” half-brother Rossi was on Qatar grid
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini “nearly forgot” half-brother Rossi was on Qatar grid

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

Latest news

Motorsport Images appointed official photo agency of world’s most extreme race series
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Images appointed official photo agency of world’s most extreme race series

Extreme sports legend Pastrana joins ROC 2022 line-up
Misc General / Breaking news

Extreme sports legend Pastrana joins ROC 2022 line-up

Electric Days Digital shines light on ecological transition of mobility
Video Inside
Misc General / Press release

Electric Days Digital shines light on ecological transition of mobility

Former rally driver Ben Sulayem launches FIA president bid
Misc General / Breaking news

Former rally driver Ben Sulayem launches FIA president bid

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.