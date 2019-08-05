Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
General / Breaking news

Motorsport Games plans major expansion for 2020

shares
comments
Motorsport Games plans major expansion for 2020
By:
Aug 5, 2019, 7:41 AM

The new-for-2019 Motorsport Games is set for an major expansion in season two next year.

Event promoter Stephane Ratel has said he wants to grow the concept formulated together with the FIA from the three-circuit categories on the bill of this year's inaugural Games at Vallelunga in November to a minimum of six classes of racing.

Read Also:

But he revealed to Motorsport.com that plans to have as "much as possible" on the bill in 2020 when the competition for national teams is expected to move to Paul Ricard.

The Games will kick off with the second-running of the GT Cup of Nations (a pro-am event for GT3 cars), TCR tin-tops and Formula 4 on November 1-3.

Ratel has talked about a prototype category, Formula 3, rallying and historic racing as potential additions for next season.

"We have announced the idea for year one and then we want to talk to more championship organisers about joining us for year two," he told Motorsport.com.

"This event can't be achieved by the Stephane Ratel Organisation doing all the categories; we need to work with existing promoters.

"That is why we are working with Marcello Lotti [the founder of TCR] for this year."

He added that he would be "very happy" if the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, the promoter the World Endurance Championship and organiser of the European Le Mans Series, brought a grid of prototypes to the Games in the future.

Ratel explained that he favoured a move to Ricard because it would allow for different events to taking place concurrently.

"We could have one race taking place on the 3.8km circuit and another on the 1.7km circuit, and Ricard also has its own rally stage and a kart track," he said.

"I don't want a long event, but something that is super-compact with lots of things happening at the same time."

Ratel explained that he also wanted to expand the karting element of the games, which in 2019 will be limited to a slalom event for electric karts, and said that drag racing was another potential addition.

SRO was announced as the promoter of the Motorsport Games in June after which it revealed first deals of the event at a press conference ahead of last weekend's Spa 24 Hours.

A new hybrid F4 single-seater built by KCMG, LMP2 class winner at the 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours, was unveiled at the launch, along with the link-up with Lotti.

The first running of the GT Cup of Nations at Bahrain last year was the inspiration for the Motorsport Games.

The FIA wants national sporting authorities to co-ordinate team from their respective countries.

Next article
Investigation underway after fatal Kirkistown crash

Previous article

Investigation underway after fatal Kirkistown crash

Next article

Artwork of second Bathurst circuit emerges

Artwork of second Bathurst circuit emerges
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

Latest videos

Motorsport's stars turn out for Heroes movie premiere 17:37
General

Motorsport's stars turn out for Heroes movie premiere

Touring Superleggera “Sciàdipersia” production site 06:31
General

Touring Superleggera “Sciàdipersia” production site

Touring Superleggera “Sciàdipersia” launch in Geneva 01:06
General

Touring Superleggera “Sciàdipersia” launch in Geneva

Full Lap: Volkswagen ID.R record lap on the Nordschleife 09:22
General

Full Lap: Volkswagen ID.R record lap on the Nordschleife

Volkswagen ID R goes for the electric record on the Nordschleife 01:02
General

Volkswagen ID R goes for the electric record on the Nordschleife

Latest news

TCR Australia promoter closing in on TA2 deal
Misc

TCR Australia promoter closing in on TA2 deal

Artwork of second Bathurst circuit emerges
Misc

Artwork of second Bathurst circuit emerges

Motorsport Games plans major expansion for 2020
Misc

Motorsport Games plans major expansion for 2020

Investigation underway after fatal Kirkistown crash
Misc

Investigation underway after fatal Kirkistown crash

Cars revealed for Olympics-style Motorsport Games
Misc

Cars revealed for Olympics-style Motorsport Games

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.