Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / France beats Germany to gold in GT Cup as UK wins first medal Next / Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy
General / FIA Motorsport Games News

Motorsport Games: France leads the way with three gold medals on Saturday

Host nation France led the way with three golds at the FIA Motorsport Games at Paul Ricard as the first of the medals were handed out.

By:
Motorsport Games: France leads the way with three gold medals on Saturday
Listen to this article

Spain missed out on gold, despite securing six medals, while the United Kingdom took a gold and a bronze.

France’s opening triumph came in the GT Cup, with Simon Gachet and Eric Debard prevailing against a charging Germany in a race that finished behind the safety car.

Team UK’s pairing of Ian Loggie and Sam Neary secured bronze, the latter called up at the last minute for the unwell Chris Froggatt.

Frenchman David Meat was the class of the field in the Senior Cross Car event, building on a dominant semi-final performance to win the final ahead of Spain’s Ivan Pina-Chinchilla, who recovered from a slow start to beat Sweden’s Patrick Halberg to second.

The UK’s Dan Rooke suffered heartbreak after a second engine failure in as many days ended his day early.

Team Netherland’s Nathan Ottink won the final in the Junior equivalent, holding off Sweden’s Alexander Gustafsson. Diego Martinez Gonzalez was third for Spain, while UK’s Corey Padgett missed out on a medal in fourth despite charging up the order.

Mathieu Arzeno took France’s third gold alongside co-driver Romain Roche in Rally2 in a Skoda Fabia as the day’s action drew to a close, having won all-but-one special stage, while Spain secured another silver.

#12 France Skoda Fabia Rally2 EVO: Mathieu Arzeno, Romain Roche, Rally 2

#12 France Skoda Fabia Rally2 EVO: Mathieu Arzeno, Romain Roche, Rally 2

Photo by: SRO

Italy took a double-gold in the other two rally disciplines, with Roberto Dapra and Luca Guglielmetti triumphing in a Peugeot 208 in Rally4 after a close fight with Spain, who suffered a 10-second penalty and dropped to third behind Turkey, and Andrea Zivian and Nicola Arena dominated the Historic Rally in an Audi Quattro.

Belgium won the four-hour Karting Endurance event, finishing one lap clear of Spain.

The UK led early on, but were handed a 10s stop/go penalty for its kart not being stationary during a driver change.

Despite recovering to pass Spain for second, the Titan Motorsport-run squad was further thwarted by an exhaust failure and an uncompetitive replacement kart, eventually finishing fourth behind the Czech Republic.

Team Latvia’s Kristaps Bluss beat Kuwait’s Ali Mahkseed to gold in the final of a spectacular drifting competition in a BMW E92.

Despite setting the second-highest score in qualifying, UK’s Martin Richards was eliminated in the last-16 round in an iconic Nissan Skyline R32.

There was further disappointment for the UK with Mark King and Laura Christmas knocked out by Israel in a tight quarter-final in Auto Slalom.

But the team’s spirits were soon lifted by James Baldwin, who delivered on his pre-event favourite tag by taking a lights-to-flag victory ahead of Chris Harteveld (Netherlands) and Alberto Garcia Gomez (Spain) in the Esports final.

Read Also:
shares
comments
France beats Germany to gold in GT Cup as UK wins first medal
Previous article

France beats Germany to gold in GT Cup as UK wins first medal
Next article

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy
More from
Steve Whitfield
Motorsport Games: Italy tops medal table as final day goes down to the wire FIA Motorsport Games
General

Motorsport Games: Italy tops medal table as final day goes down to the wire

Motorsport Games: Australia seals final gold medal with GT Sprint win FIA Motorsport Games
General

Motorsport Games: Australia seals final gold medal with GT Sprint win

Motorsport Games: Coronel wins Touring Car gold for Netherlands FIA Motorsport Games
General

Motorsport Games: Coronel wins Touring Car gold for Netherlands

Latest news

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Mexican GP to set new record
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Mexican GP to set new record

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, setting a new record of 14 Formula 1 victories in a season.

Team Goh announces split with Red Bull Junior Team
Super Formula Super Formula

Team Goh announces split with Red Bull Junior Team

Team Goh has announced it has split from the Red Bull Junior Team following the conclusion of the 2022 Super Formula season.

Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant"

Denny Hamlin was eliminated because of it, but he couldn't help but be impressed by Ross Chastain's last-lap banzai move at Martinsville (V.A.) Speedway on Sunday.

BRT in the hunt for 26th Supercars entry
Supercars Supercars

BRT in the hunt for 26th Supercars entry

Blanchard Racing Team is positioning itself to expand to two cars, using the dormant 26th Supercars entry, in 2024.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.