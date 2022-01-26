Motorsport Games announces official KartKraft launch

Listen to this article

MIAMI, FL - January 26, 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today the official launch of KartKraft, available to play on PC through the Steam store. Previously in ‘Early Access’ mode since November of 2018, this marks the full release of the leading kart racing simulator, bringing a bevy of new features for fans to enjoy. The trailer can be viewed here.

KartKraft is developed and published by Motorsport Games, having acquired the game IP, assets, and code from original developer Black Delta in March of 2021. Key members from Black Delta, including Founder Zach Griffin, joined Motorsport Games to form its new Australia-based studio, which has continued to work on KartKraft. Since last year’s acquisition, Motorsport Games Australia has carried on developing the game to get it ready for its full launch.

“The Motorsport Games team is excited to finally launch KartKraft in full, bringing more top-tier features than ever to the most highly-acclaimed karting simulator on the market,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “Acquiring KartKraft last year signaled our aggressive plans for growth and expansion as a leading developer of racing games, and our amazing team in Australia has delivered a stunning title for fans across the world. We look forward to hearing from our players about KartKraft and will continue to build upon this release as we’ll keep evolving the game in future.”

The full release of KartKraft for PC introduces a number of fresh additions to improve the overall gaming experience. Players can now participate in scheduled multiplayer sessions with a bespoke matchmaking system, something previously unavailable in the Early Access version. Additionally, the full version of KartKraft allows players to customize their own karts with 8 officially licensed manufacturers and 5 different classes. Players can also race on 7 officially licensed, laser-scanned circuits, including the newly added Whilton Mill circuit. Additionally, KartKraft supports virtual reality and triple screenplay, as well as full-motion support.

“Since joining the Motorsport Games team last year, we’ve been provided with more resources and tools than ever before to make KartKraft the remarkable game that it is today,” said Zach Griffin, Director of Technology at Motorsport Games. “With our full launch out of Early Access, we couldn’t be more pleased to finally bring a list of features that have been asked for by our community for some time, including online multiplayer, user interface updates, and more tracks. More importantly, this does not signal the end of KartKraft’s development, but the start of the next chapter. I’m confident that players will love this game just as much as we have enjoyed making it.”

KartKraft is available to play today on Steam for PC. It can be purchased for $39.99. The game developers will continue to work on and improve KartKraft after initial release continuously iterating upon the foundation in place.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship, and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. For more information about Motorsport Games, visit www.motorsportgames.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: (i) the Company’s expectation to pursue aggressive plans for growth and expansion as a leading developer of racing games; and (iii) the expected future impact of new or planned products, features, offerings or events, and the timing of launching such products, features, offerings or events, including, without limitation, the Company’s belief that with the release of KartKraft, its amazing team in Australia has delivered a stunning title and a remarkable game for fans across the world, the Company’s plans to continue to build upon this release and to keep evolving the game in future and that players will love this game. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of motorsportgames.com" target="_blank">Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) difficulties, delays or less than expected results in achieving the Company’s growth plans, objectives and expectations, such as due to a slower than anticipated economic recovery and/or the Company’s inability, in whole or in part, to continue to execute its business strategies and plans, such as due to unforeseen difficulties in maintaining existing licenses, and securing additional licenses with various racing series and/or difficulties in attracting and retaining qualified employees and key personnel; and/or (ii) Motorsport Games experiencing difficulties and/or delays in enhancing the quality of its product offerings that could negatively impact its future development plans, such as due to difficulties or delays in launching new products, higher than anticipated costs incurred in developing, launching and continuining to enhance and improve such products and/or less than anticipated consumer acceptance of the Company’s product offerings and/or difficulties, delays in or unanticipated events that may impact the timing and scope of new product launches, such as due to delays and higher than anticipated expenses related to the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and related economic lockdowns and government mandates; unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; adverse effects of increased competition; and unanticipated changes in consumer behavior, including as a result of general economic factors, such as increased inflation. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Games’ results to differ materially from expected results. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Games’ results to differ materially from expected results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the SEC, which may be found at www.sec.gov and at ir.motorsportgames.com, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2021, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games’ website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

