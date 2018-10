Motorsport Gallery hosts exclusive exhibition in Miami’s Wynwood

The ‘Adrenaline Rush!’ installation at William Braemer Fine Art Gallery features works from Motorsport Gallery’s leading motorsports photographers Rainer W. Schlegelmilch and Ercole Colombo, as well as works from the renowned F1 technical artist Giorgio Piola and models from the Amalgam Collection.

The exhibition featured a reception gala last Saturday, runs through to the end of October.

William Braemer Fine Art Gallery is located at 2121 NW 2nd Ave, Suite 2111in Wynwood, Miami, USA.