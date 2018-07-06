Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Experiences platform grows with acquisition of SportStadion

shares
comments
Motorsport Experiences platform grows with acquisition of SportStadion
Jul 6, 2018, 2:00 PM

Motorsport Network builds its fan ticketing and experiences offer in the key Dutch motorsport market.

LONDON, UK – July 6, 2018  Following the acquisition of BookF1.com in May this year, Motorsport Network is rapidly building its international motorsport ticketing and experiences platform, Motorsport Experiences, with the addition of the leading Dutch operator, SportStadion

As part of Motorsport Network, SportStadion has significant growth capacity by expanding its ticketing operations into the 21 markets in which the Network has a presence, as well as providing the capacity for SportStadion to speak to fans in Motorsport Network’s 17 languages.

The acquisition extends to SportStadion’s CRM database which will provide Motorsport Network with new cross-selling opportunities while adding critical mass in ticketing and experiential events in another key racing market. The SportStadion agreement also brings an official relationship with Max Verstappen into the new operation.

The combined might of BookF1.com and SportStadion provides fans with an unmatched point of access into motor racing by providing a range of Motorsport Experiences services from ticketing & travel to bespoke opportunities including wholly managed fan villages, campsites, grandstands and appearances from race drivers. 

SportStadion is led by CEO and shareholder, Stefan van den Berg, who will remain with the business and will assist with the growth and development of the Motorsport Experiences proposition for racing fans. The company has recently delivered a sell-out experience at the Austrian Grand Prix with a 17,500 seat Max Verstappen Village complete with branded grandstands and circuit-side accommodation for 4,600 guests.

On joining Motorsport NetworkStefan van den Berg said, “Adding SportStadion to Motorsport Experiences will allow us to accelerate the delivery of new fan engagement products and services internationally, drawn both from our long experience and of course the insight of our new partners in the group. If we connect these great opportunities for racing fans to the biggest motorsport audience in the world, then I believe we will all benefit from the power of the ‘Network’ effect.”

The ticketing and travel packages offered by Motorsport Experiences will add to the extensive and growing bundle of fan-focused services that include premium motorsport content courtesy of Motorsport.tv, Motorsport.com PrimeAutosport.com Plus and MotorsportImages.com.

James Allen, President of Motorsport Network said, “This acquisition of SportStadion is another vivid example of our unique convening power within motorsport. 17,500 Dutch fans travelling to Austria speaks for itself. The developing Motorsport Experiences business compliments our media platform and is proof positive of our intent to build the very best and most comprehensive set of services for racing fans to access the sport they love.

"Motorsport Experiences promises to be the cornerstone of our experiential offer and we are growing it with the highest calibre of businesses.

Next General article
Motorsport Images brings over a century of motorsport alive with the world’s richest image archive

Previous article

Motorsport Images brings over a century of motorsport alive with the world’s richest image archive

Next article

Motorsport Network launches Pit Stop Betting app 

Motorsport Network launches Pit Stop Betting app 

About this article

Series General
Article type Motorsport.com news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Peter Windsor's Megadrives - Motorsport Show EP15 05:00
General

Peter Windsor's Megadrives - Motorsport Show EP15

Megadrives with Peter Windsor 03:05
General

Megadrives with Peter Windsor

News in depth
Australian governing body creates new women's commission
General

Australian governing body creates new women's commission

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo
General

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo

UK design firm awarded new Bathurst circuit tender
General

UK design firm awarded new Bathurst circuit tender

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.