Motorsport.com Switzerland signs advertising deal with Publicitas

Publicitas S.A., the multi-national giant in the advertising sales field, has become Motorsport.com’s exclusive reference agency for Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein.

The agreement was signed in early January 2018 and it is an example of an unusual and extensive synergy in the field of digital advertising, certainly intended to bear success in a very long future.

Founded in 1855, headquartered in Zurich and operational on a worldwide basis, Publicitas S.A. is a Swiss leading company in the advertising field. With a diversified media portfolio, covering the latest technological applications and different research services, the company allows advertisers and agencies to carry out their general advertising activities in a more effectively way thus accurately positioning their message.

Founded in 1994, Motorsport.com is a technologically-advanced international digital media group specializing in motor racing content offering 21 editions in 15 languages – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Since January 2nd, the Switzerland and Principality of Liechtenstein editorial staff, headed by professional journalist Gabriele Testi, shares the same Ticino and Grisons Italian-speaking offices of Publicitas S.A in Lugano.

Lorenzo Senna, Motorsport.com Switzerland, Country leader: "The first thought that inspires the partnership between Motorsport.com Switzerland and Publicitas is represented by the slogan 'together to create and to win'.

'Together to create' – in the daily sharing of ideas, goals and strategies in an ideal "1 to 1"; 'Together to win', as it is in the DNA of all the men and women who make Motorsport.com great. I thank Francesco Peroni, member of the Board and Head of Ticino, who made the realization of this project possible".

Francesco Peroni, Publicitas, Head of Ticino: "It's an honour to be able to contribute to the development of Motorsport.com in Switzerland, which is already a worldwide leader. This collaboration allows Publicitas to cover even better important market segments in automotive and motorcycle field and in the digital environment.

"I am sure that Motorsport.com will be very soon the reference point in our country, we look with satisfaction at the agreement reached. I thank Lorenzo Senna and Motorsport.com for their trust in our company, sure that it will be a winning and creative combination".