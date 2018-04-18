Monger joins Vergne's electric kart charity race

Billy Monger will take part in the charity electric karting race organised by Formula E championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne to raise awareness and funds for disabled aspiring racing drivers.

The event will take place on April 25 at the RKC karting track outside of Paris ahead of next week’s FE race in the French capital.

It has support from the FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission and its president Nathalie McGloin.

Monger, who will race using a modified kart, explained that the event would serve as useful preparation for his plans to become a racing instructor.

“I’d love to give back to the motorsport community and this is a great way to do this,” he said.

“It’ll be a great experience for me, as I plan the next stage of my career to instruct other racing drivers in single-seaters and saloon cars - once I have my ARDS instructors licence.”

Monger is a supporter of McGloin’s Spinal Track charity that aims to get disabled drivers into racing, and the funds raised from the event will donated to the organisation.

“Less than 12 months after his crash, Billy returned to single-seater racing using a specially-adapted car and finished third on his first race back,” said Vergne.

“This outstanding news proved to us all that no one should ever give up on his or her dream - and that if we all stand and work together we can make a difference.

“We make the impossible possible and we can motivate others to follow the same path.

“Billy will come and race with us at RKC - my karting track on the outskirts of Paris - for the #BillyWhizz charity kart race on April 25.

“I’d also like to give special thanks to SODIKART, who has built 25 electric karts for this occasion.”