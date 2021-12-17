Tickets Subscribe
General News

Mohammed ben Sulayem elected new FIA president

By:

Mohammed ben Sulayem has been elected the new president of the FIA, taking over from the outgoing Jean Todt after 12 years.

Mohammed ben Sulayem elected new FIA president

Todt completed his third and final term as FIA president in 2021, but will now hand over the reins of motorsport's world governing body to Sulayem, 60, following a vote on Friday at the FIA General Assembly.

Sulayem defeated Graham Stoker, who served as the FIA's deputy president for sport under Todt, with 61.6% of the vote.

Sulayem enjoyed a lengthy career as a rally driver, winning the FIA Middle East Rally Championship on 14 occasions, before moving into governance. He was the first Arab to be elected to the FIA's World Motor Sport Council, and previously served as vice-president for sport with the FIA.

He also oversaw the running of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and its addition to the Formula 1 calendar in 2009.

His election marks a break with the past, becoming the first non-European to serve as president of the FIA, and comes after support was given to his 'FIA for Members' campaign by Motorsport UK, the governing body of British motorsport.

Read Also:
 

Speaking to Motorsport.com earlier this year as part of the #ThinkingForward series, Sulayem felt there was a need to grow motorsport and make it more affordable around the world, as well as expanding regional championships and helping more young drivers get into racing.

"I do intend to create better and affordable pathways for young drivers," Ben Sulayem said in July. "That's the change. You cannot just repeat what the previous president did, it won't work. The challenges are different.

"As I said, the landscape is changing but you will not divert me from the main thing: to create better and affordable pathways for young people."

