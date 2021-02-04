Top events
Marco Andretti enters new SRX series

Marco Andretti enters new SRX series
Marco Andretti is the latest big-name signing for the new Superstar Racing Experience series which is to run six events in this, its inaugural season.

The series is the brainchild of Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham and has been founded along with Sandy Montag and George Pyne.

The cars will be identical high-horsepower/low-downforce cars designed by legendary NASCAR crew chief and engineer Evernham, and built by Fury Race Cars (below).

Andretti, who recently announced his withdrawal from fulltime IndyCar competition, announced he would join the SRX ranks, which contain several past masters from a variety of motorsport disciplines.

“I am extremely excited to join the SRX series,” said Andretti, who in IndyCar scored two wins and six pole positions, including last year’s pole at the Indianapolis 500. “I look forward to racing against some of the legends of auto racing across multi different series. I am especially excited to go head-to-head with my friend Tony Stewart.”

Andretti, who has also raced in the now defunct A1 Grand Prix series and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will compete against Indy car aces past and present – Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Trans-Am legends Willy T. Ribbs and Ernie Francis Jr., NASCAR champions Stewart, Bobby Labonte and Bill Elliott, and multiple Formula 1 race winner and WEC champion Mark Webber.

The SRX series is set to compete at six short ovals on six consecutive weekends in summer, with the 90-minute races aired live on CBS Sports.

2021 SRX series schedule

Rd Date Track Location Length
1 June 12 Stafford Motor Speedway Stafford Springs, CT 0.5-mile paved
2 June 19 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA 0.5-mile dirt
3 June 26 Eldora Speedway New Weston, OH 0.5-mile dirt
4 July 03 Lucas Oil Raceway Brownsburg, IN 0.686-mile paved
5 July 10 Slinger Speedway Slinger, WI 0.25-mile paved
6 July 17 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, TN 0.596-mile paved

 

