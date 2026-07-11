LIVE: Watch the WSK Euro Series title finales

This weekend, great international karting by WSK Promotion returns with the third and final round of the WSK Euro Series, which will award the 2026 season category titles at the Cremona Circuit, following the first two rounds in Viterbo and Lonato.

For this important mid-summer event, the starting grids are again quite packed, with approximately 280 drivers from over 50 nations in the MINI Under 10, MINI Gr3, OK-NJ, OK-N, OKJ, OK, and KZ2 categories.

The previous round of the WSK Euro Series in Lonato brought several protagonists to the forefront of the championship standings, making them more open than ever to any outcome.

This is especially true as the higher points allocation provided for the third round will become decisive in Cremona, with a total of 153 points up for grabs, ranging from the heats (13 points decreasing), to the Prefinals (60 points), and the Final of each category (80 points).

KZ2 – Orlov is the new leader

In the KZ2 category, Max Orlov (CPB Sport – Sodi/TM Kart/LeCont) leads the championship thanks to his victory in Lonato, which allowed the Russian driver to overtake the Viterbo winner and team-mate, Dion Van Werven.

The CPB Sport armada in Cremona will also be completed by the Englishman Jenson Graham, another championship protagonist currently fourth in the standings, just behind the German Max Schleimer (CL Racing/Team Renda – Birelart/TM Kart).

OK – Firhand is the main favourite

In the OK category, Indonesian Qarrar Firhand (Ward Racing – Parolin/TM Kart/LeCont) leads the championship thanks to his clean sweep in Viterbo and second-place finish in Lonato, making him the strong favorite for the title.

Several new names will be present in Cremona in this category, looking to challenge him. American Nicola Stanley (MP Academy Gamoto – Henza/TM Kart) is also in contention for a strong result.

OKJ – Babicek proceeds a lot of rival

An intense battle is shaping up in the OK-Junior category, with Czech driver Zdenek Babicek (Tepz Racing Team – Tony Kart/Iame/Vega) leading the championship thanks to his clean sweep in Lonato.

He is being chased by the Pole Leo Gorski, competing with his new team MP Motorsport on a Henza/TM Kart, as well as the Slovakian Alex Molota (Hagemann Racing – Gillard/TM Kart), the Brazilian Antonio Pizzonia (Ward Racing – Parolin/TM Kart), and the Ukrainian Vsevolod Osadchyi- Suslovskyi (Energy Corse – Energy/Iame), all of whom are capable of contending for the top spots. Italian driver Michele Orlando (DR – DR/Modena Engines), the winner in Viterbo, is also ready to make up for his performance in Lonato.

MINI U10 – Burgess is in the lead, but things are changing fast

American Zayne Burgess (Parolin Motorsport – Parolin/TM Kart/Vega) arrives in Cremona as the top favourite following his success in Lonato.

However, the young Parolin Motorsport representative will have to contend with several rivals, such as Frenchman Sasha Miras Y Munoz (BabyRace – Parolin/Iame), Jack Wolff (KR Motorsport – KR/Iame), who is showing strong competitive growth, as well as Johan Berger (BabyRace – Parolin/Iame), and his team-mate, Canadian Jayden Francisco.

MINI Gr.3 – A big duel between Mair and El Gahoudi

British driver Alfie Richard Mair (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/Vortex/Vega) leads the championship standings following his victory in Viterbo and second-place finish in Lonato, where the winner was Moroccan driver Nahyl El Gahoudi (BabyRace – Parolin/Iame), his main contender for the category title. Among the top protagonists is also Thai driver Phawin Warakitsupachok, a team-mate of El Gahoudi.

OK-N – Giudice is in the lead

A great challenge is expected in the OK-N category, where Andrea Giudice (Tony Kart Racing Team – Tony Kart/Vortex/Vega) has moved into the lead following his success in Lonato. This victory allowed him to overtake the Viterbo winner, Lamberto Ferrari (Monster K Factory – Monster K/TM Kart), and take the top spot in the championship.

Looking to challenge the two leaders in Cremona will be Nicolas Marchesi (Team Driver – KR/Iame) and Manuel Scognamiglio (Pantano by DAM – Pantano/Iame), both of whom were winners of their respective prefinals in Lonato.

OK-NJ – Hedfors and Schniegenberg to challenge each other

With his victory in Lonato, Swedish driver Elton Hedfors (Modena Kart – Parolin/TM Kart/Vega) has narrowly taken the lead in the championship, overtaking the winner from Viterbo, American Colton Schniegenberg (Ward Racing – Parolin/TM Kart).

In third position, further back, is the other Modena Kart representative, Luigi D’Ascoli, tied on points with another protagonist of the category, Marco Verde (Team Driver – KR/Modena Engines).

The programme in Lonato, Saturday 11 July, TV Live Streaming

It will be broadcast via live television and live streaming on the WSK.it, Motorsport.com, and YouTube websites.