Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network

By:

Motorsport Network is delighted to announce the appointment of Lars Stegelmann as Chief Commercial Offer, who has joined the company with effect from April 1.

Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network

Miami, 13th Apri 2021: Motorsport Network has signed Lars Stegelmann, an internationally experienced sales, communication, and marketing expert.

Lars Stegelmann has taken on the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network and is now responsible for the global commercial division of the leading digital media company in motorsport. Over the past six years, Lars has successfully developed the international commercial unit of Nielsen Sports & Entertainment, the global market leader for sports media valuation, data intelligence, and research consulting.

Stegelmann has over 14 years of top-level commercial experience.  During this period, he worked for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the European football association UEFA.

In motorsport, Stegelmann gained hands-on experience in Formula E, where he developed the commercial concept for the pioneering sustainable racing series. He then advised many companies and organizations in his role as a commercial expert at Nielsen Sports. Before that, he worked for the international consulting firms Roland Berger and PricewaterhouseCoopers for more than seven years.

Oliver Ciesla, COO Motorsport Network: “Lars has already worked in Switzerland, Poland, Ukraine, Great Britain, Belgium, South Africa, and Germany and, in addition to his extensive international network, also has a great understanding of the advertising industry, media companies, and agencies. I am looking forward to working with Lars and I am sure that with his expertise we will now find even more partners for our wide-reaching digital channels."

Lars is responsible for global commercial activities, operates primarily from the German office in Munich, and will expand the business together with the global commercial teams. Motorsport Network's digital platforms include Motorsport.com, Motorsport-Total.com, Autosport.com, and Formel1.de as well as the brands Motor1.com and InsideEVs in the automotive sector.

Lars Stegelmann, CCO Motorsport Network:Motorsport Network has quickly developed into the most important digital platform in motorsport. The fan interest in motorsport and for automotive remains high and offers excellent opportunities for expansion. I am sure that many brands and advertisers will find a lot of interest in the Network’s complementary solutions for brand positioning and brand development in the environment of the target groups for motorsport and automotive sport. I look forward to making my contribution to further international development of the Network, its partners, and clients."

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

Photo courtesy: Photography Krentz

