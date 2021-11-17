Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Study says Australian motorsport worth $8.6 billion
General / SuperCharge unveil News

Seven-time NASCAR champion Johnson to partner Pastrana in Race of Champions

By:

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will feature in next year’s Race of Champions event in Sweden, becoming teammates with action sports legend Travis Pastrana for Team USA.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Johnson to partner Pastrana in Race of Champions

Johnson, who now races for Chip Ganassi Racing in the IndyCar Series, will join the field for the Race of Champions on 5-6 February, which takes place for the first time in the Swedish resort of Pite Havsbad with an off-course route in the ice and snow.

Johnson and Pastrana will represent Team USA in the Nations’ Cup, with both drivers also due to take part in the individual Champion of Champions event.

In 2002, Johnson and Jeff Gordon became the first NASCAR drivers to take on an elite roster of champions racers at the ROC. The event was held on a side-by-side track in Gran Canaria, Spain, and the two stock car racers shocked the field by taking the ROC Nations’ Cup away from reigning champions Team Spain.

It was a victory that paved the way for more American influence at the annual event, although the ROC Nations’ Cup has remained elusive to Team USA since that 2002 triumph.

“Gran Canaria was dirt, and I don't think the other guys knew how much dirt racing Jeff and I had in our backgrounds,” said Johnson. “I don't think many expected me to run well or even knew who I was for that matter.

“To win the ROC Nations’ Cup, was something really unique. The only event where I represented my country. I've been able to accomplish a lot in my career, but that's the only experience I've had like that.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to ROC and competing with Travis. He’s a tremendous talent and we have such fun competing together. Hopefully we can go have some fun and success on the snow and ice.”

Pastrana, the 2021 American Rally Association Champion, added: “This is exactly what I had been hoping for. Jimmie and I had some bad luck at the 2006 and 2007 Nations’ Cup, but I think this type of track will be perfect for us.”

Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana

Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana

Photo by: IMP

They will be up against F1 stars Mika Hakkinen and Valtteri Bottas, Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen, rallying superstar Sebastien Loeb, World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson, touring car ace Mattias Ekstrom and WRC father and son combo Petter and Oliver Solberg.

ROC president Fredrik Johnsson said: “The short days, the brutal cold and the changing conditions will make Sweden really well suited for all-round talents like Jimmie. He does not have much experience with four-wheel drive, but he is very skilled off-road and at high speeds, so I'm sure he'll adjust very quickly just like he did in 2002.

"Drivers come to ROC because it offers a special experience and innovative challenges that they would not find in their normal racing seasons. ROC has had a good run in big stadiums all over the world, but it will be really good to get back to natural terrain.”

Equipment featured at the 2022 event in Sweden will be powered by electric and 100% fossil-free biofuel engines. Cars announced to date include the 1000 Horsepower FC1-X Supercar that accelerates from 0-100 km/h in less than 1.5-seconds, the FIA RX2e – an electric rallycross car generating 250kW (335bhp) of power and up to 510 Nm torque – and the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

shares
comments
Study says Australian motorsport worth $8.6 billion
Previous article

Study says Australian motorsport worth $8.6 billion
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Audi Sport Quattro S1 replica is just as spectacular as the original Motor1.com
Automotive

Audi Sport Quattro S1 replica is just as spectacular as the original

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Brazilian GP Brazilian GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Brazilian GP

Latest news

Seven-time NASCAR champion Johnson to partner Pastrana in Race of Champions
General General

Seven-time NASCAR champion Johnson to partner Pastrana in Race of Champions

Study says Australian motorsport worth $8.6 billion
General General

Study says Australian motorsport worth $8.6 billion

How to follow the third round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on November 13
General General

How to follow the third round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on November 13

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen
Video Inside
General General

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.