James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media

James Allen will lead Motorsport Network Media’s business in Formula 1.

Stefano Domenicali , F1 CEO, Greg Maffei, Liberty Media CEO, James Allen, President Motorsport Network

Following the recent acquisition of Motorsport Network Media LLC (MSNM) by GMF Capital, the company is pleased to announce that it has appointed James Allen to the role of President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison. In this capacity James will lead MSNM’s business in Formula 1.

MSNM, with 40 million-plus monthly users and an active social media community of more than 15 million followers, is the world’s largest independent motorsport and automotive media platform. It includes racing brands such as Motorsport.com, Autosport, Motorsport-Total, and GPOne, as well as Motorsport.tv, the leading video platform for live and on demand streaming, and the Autosport Awards, the world’s premier motorsport annual awards ceremony, now in its 36th year. 

James transfers from his previous role as President, Motorsport Network, which he held since 2018. He has worked in F1 since 1990, including a 22-year broadcast career with ITV, BBC and ESPN, winning three BAFTA Awards for his work with ITV from 1997-2008. He created an F1 website and digital content business that was acquired by Motorsport Network in 2017.  
