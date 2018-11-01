Sign in
General / Breaking news

ISC acquires assets of Racing Electronics

ISC acquires assets of Racing Electronics
2h ago

International Speedway Corporation, more commonly known as ISC, has acquired the assets of Racing Electronics.

Racing Electronics, a worldwide leader in motorsports communication technology, is utilized by drivers, teams, media and fans to better follow all the action on race weekend. 

They are also the 'Official Two-Way Radio and Race Communications Provider' to over a dozen sanctioning bodies including ARCA, IndyCar, NHRA, World Racing Group and USAC.

“Our companies share a team-driven culture consumed with developing new ways to enhance the fan experience,” stated Chris Schwartz, ISC Managing Director, Broadcast and Integrated Marketing and VP, Motor Racing Network.  “We see the Racing Electronics team continuing to play a key role as we expand our industry footprint.”

ISC, headed by the NASCAR-founding France family, will assume operation of Racing Electronics beginning January 1st, 2019 and will continue operating out of their Concord, North Carolina headquarters.

“We couldn’t be happier to join ISC as we celebrate Racing Electronics’ 30th year,” stated Willis. “ISC’s recent redevelopment projects at Daytona International Speedway, Richmond Raceway and ISM Raceway, demonstrate its ability to transform the race day experience for fans. We are excited to become part of this progressive Company.”

The key aspect of motorsport that could end up killing it

The key aspect of motorsport that could end up killing it
General , NASCAR Cup
Article type Breaking news

