IROC will hold support race to IndyCar Freedom 250 in Washington D.C.

The International Race of Champions (IROC) cars are coming to Washington D.C. as part of IndyCar's Freedom 250 Grand Prix weekend in the streets of the U.S. Capitol.

On Saturday, August 22, the Ray Evernham-led series will bring classic IROC cars for an exhibition, which will feature legends from both NASCAR and IndyCar.

Former NASCAR Cup champions Jeff Gordon, Kurt Busch, Bobby Labonte, Rusty Wallace and Bill Elliott will all race on the 1.7-mile street circuit, alongside former Indy 500 winners Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, and Dario Franchitti.

IROC cars ready for the race in 2005 Photo by: Richard Sloop

IROC originally launched its first championship season in 1974, holding them annually through 2006.

“The Freedom 250 Grand Prix weekend represents a truly unique opportunity for motorsports and our country,” said Ray Evernham, Co-Principal of IROC. “To see IndyCar and IROC race on such hallowed ground, against the backdrop of some of our nation's most iconic landmarks, will be something truly special for competitors and fans alike. We are honored to have IROC included in the festivities and we look forward to putting on a great show for the fans.”

Added Bud Denker, Chairman of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix: “We are proud to welcome the International Race of Champions to the Freedom 250 Grand Prix weekend, as we honor racing history by bringing some of the sport’s greatest heroes to this already legendary weekend. “IROC has always represented the best of the best, bringing together champions from across motorsports to compete on equal footing. From the current INDYCAR stars to former NASCAR and INDYCAR champions, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be a celebration of racing’s past and present competing at one of the most iconic settings in the world.”

The circuit will take drivers through the heart of Washington D.C., circling the National Mall and even a 0.4-mile section along Pennsylvania Avenue, with drivers passing by landmarks such as the Washington Monument, the U.S. Capitol building, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, and the National Gallery of Art and the National Archives.