See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Special feature

How Tata Communications is revolutionising live sport

Apr 3, 2020, 9:45 AM

Tata Communications is a leading global digital infrastructure services provider that is revolutionising the way live sport, including MotoGP, is broadcast around the world.

The company provides unrivalled connectivity to enable MotoGP rights holder Dorna to offer innovative broadcasting of the world’s premier motorcycle racing series.

MotoGP produces 28,000 hours of broadcasting per season from more than 150 different views, from 25 cameras positioned around the circuits, 120 onboard cameras, four more in the pitlane and the gyro camera capturing stunning images from a helicopter. Other innovations, including a 360-degree onboard camera, provide world-leading coverage to 59 broadcasters all over the globe.

  • This article is brought to you by Tata Communications

A key aspect of this successful partnership is that Tata Communications has empowered Dorna’s production team to transform its broadcast operation and work remotely from its HQ in Barcelona. Two expandable Tata Communications Connectivity Pods travel around the world to each MotoGP circuit and provide the blink-of-an-eye connectivity Dorna requires to produce its innovative broadcasts remotely from its own base.

These remote broadcasting capabilities boosts productivity, quality of life and staff retention for Dorna’s team.

Tata Communications feature

Tata Communications feature

Photo by: Tata communications

Innovations include Tata Communications’ Move-Sim Connect system, which allows its employees instant internet access as soon as they land in a country, by-passing often costly and unreliable mobile networks. Also, Tata Communications’ increased bandwidth service is essential to Dorna’s incredible 360-degree camera that captures images at up to 2500 frames per second. The high quality of this footage not only offers unrivalled levels of entertainment to MotoGP’s global fanbase, but also gives valuable insight to team engineers and rides on performance issues including tyre problems, rider errors and precise rider braking points.

Tata Communications’ connectivity expertise empowers OTT (Over The Top) streaming direct to the internet via fibre optics rather than satellites, to reduce the latency of live distribution. It also allows an increase in the number of streams provided direct to MotoGP’s fans.

Tata Communications feature

Tata Communications feature

Photo by: Tata communications

The technology used and developed in MotoGP can also be adapted to help attract new audiences to golf’s European Tour, which produces each year 900 hours of live content and 75 hours of non-live broadcast.

Tata Communications can create an immersive experience for all viewers and at the British Masters showed how its 360-degree 8K streaming can capture a wider range of innovative content simultaneously, using fewer cameras. The Video Connect Service can also help simplify the operational efficiency and decision-making process for tournament referees, potentially allowing them to assess shots in specific locations remotely and in real-time.

Tata Communications has also been running with The European Tour an Innovation Hub programme for new ideas and concepts to focus on bringing fans closer to the game of golf. In an effort to place the sport at the forefront of innovation, the company is seeking solutions that will help advance intelligent courses and drive immersive viewing experiences for fans across the globe, through the power of technology. Tata Communications is looking for start-ups to help achieve this.

To know more about Tata Communications, please click here.

