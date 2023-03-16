How Motul leverages on motorsports to improve products for everyday consumers
Motul is using its vast array of partnerships in motorsport to improve its oils and lubricants for consumers, proving its commitment by launching two new bespoke products for Kawasaki bikes.
Motul has tapped into its decades of experience to produce these new offerings: Motul Kawasaki Genuine Oil Ultimate 10W-50 and Motul Kawasaki Genuine Oil Power 10W-40, which were both launched in Indonesia’s recent WSBK round. Specially formulated for Kawasaki with ESTER base technology, KGO by Motul is claimed to be one of the highest quality base oils that improves engine performance, provides maximum protection and offers durability in extreme conditions.
Motul’s Chief Marketing Officer of APAC, Carlo Savoca explained how the two products now available have evolved from its motorsport’s involvements, and what the differences are between them.
“Motul Kawasaki Genuine Oil Ultimate 10W-50 is designed for Kawasaki bikes that feature an engine larger than 250cc. Made of 100% Synthetic oil with ESTER technology, this provides a low traction coefficient to minimize losses due to internal engine friction and improves performance and in addition, ensures that the engine and gearbox remain in optimum condition.”
The KGO Ultimate 10W-50 by Motul is based on API SN JASO MA2 specifications.
“Meanwhile, the Motul Kawasaki Genuine Oil Power 10W-40 is suitable for Kawasaki motorcycles with engine capacity of 100-250cc. “Technosynthese® with ESTER technology features anti-wear properties and improved gear protection as well as improved oil film resistance at high temperatures and high revs.” The KGO Power 10W-40 by Motul is based on API SM JASO MA2 specifications.
These products were launched in Indonesia over the weekend of 4th and 5th of March, as Mandalika played host to round two of the 2023 WSBK season. And to prove Motul’s commitment to top-level powersports, its title sponsorship of the FIM Superbike World Championship continues for another season in 2023, as well as title sponsorship of the Indonesia round.
Xavi Vierge, Team HRC
Photo by: Motul
“As one of the most established brands in the automotive industry, Motul has always viewed motorsports as a key testing ground for our products,” says Savoca. “By passing the test among some of the highest performance motorcycles on the planet, we are confident our products are of the highest standards for discerning users.”
For decades, Motul has supported motorsport programmes in the highest echelons of racing including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, MotoGP, WSBK, EWC, Isle of Man TT and Dakar Rally to name a few.
“Our on-going partnerships with established and factory teams such as MV Agusta, Suzuki, HRC & Kawasaki in Asia helped us collect valuable data to develop our products further,” says Savoca. “The partnership with OEMs has always been our key focus area, Motul is working hand in hand with OEMs upstream on the R&D – both in Japan and Europe – and we continue to bring these developments to the customer.
“We will continue to leverage on motorsports with our partners to develop new and ingenious products for our customers. You can expect us move towards more motorsports projects to test and develop products for the future.
“Motorsports is part our DNA,” he adds. “We believe it is a proving ground for high performance products in every region of the world.
“Of course, we are delighted to be the official title sponsor for WSBK with our long-term partner, DORNA again in 2023. Motul WSBK FIM Superbike World Championship promises to treat fans to action-packed racing globally this year.”
